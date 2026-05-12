Updates from morning skate - May 12

Habs are expecting a different game from Buffalo as they look to get the Sabres up against the ropes

FORGE EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Habs will have their first chance to get the Sabres up against the ropes in their second-round series on Tuesday night, but they know it won’t be easy.

They may have put together a 6-2 win in Game 3, but the Canadiens know that Buffalo will adjust, and that Game 4 will present its own set of challenges.

“Obviously [we’re expecting] a big response. It’s tough to win three games in a row. We’re going to get a bit of a different team tonight,” shared Joe Veleno, who picked up his first career NHL playoff point on Sunday night. “We’re going to expect a bit of a different game. They’re going to make some adjustments and so are we. We’re all looking to get better, improve, and adapt to one another.”

One key to the game will be to continue playing games between the Sabres’ ears, but to not get carried away with the mind games. Zachary Bolduc has been particularly effective at making conversation with his opponents, but he knows he’s got to stay within his limits.

“Absolutely. I think when you’re playing a best-of-seven series, those things happen throughout the series, throughout the games,” explained the Trois-Rivieres native, who has two points (1G, 1A) and 16 penalty minutes so far in the series. “For me, it’s about staying in control and staying smart.”

Twenty-one players took part in Tuesday’s morning skate at the Bell Centre. Here’s a look at who was on the ice:

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. For tickets to the game, click here.

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