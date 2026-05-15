MTL@BUF: Game recap | Game 5

BUFFALO – The Canadiens trailed for much of the first period, but scored four unanswered goals on their way to a 6-3 win in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead over the Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki each enjoyed three-point nights, while Ivan Demidov scored his first career playoff goal in the win. Jake Evans’ second-period tally stood as the winner – it was his first postseason marker since June 2021.

Phillip Danault was a monster in the faceoff dot, winning 14 of his 18 draws on the night while putting up a pair of assists. Five different Canadiens defensemen logged 20 minutes of ice time or more, and Jakub Dobes turned aside 33 of 36 Buffalo shots – tied for the second-highest shots total he’s faced this postseason.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.