Playoffs: Canadiens players become the voice of the Montreal métro

Replacing the announcements is a one-time initiative carried out as part of the partnership with the Montreal Canadiens, at no additional cost, allowing the STM to help bring the excitement of the playoffs to life.

“Go Habs Go”: Line display updates continue

In parallel, the STM recently began updating team support messages on bus line displays.

Riders may therefore see the message “Go Habs Go!” displayed on their bus during their next trip.

Please note that displaying this message is at the driver’s discretion, and the update—which must be carried out individually on each vehicle—is ongoing across the STM’s fleet of approximately 2,000 buses.