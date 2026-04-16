Playoffs: Canadiens players become the voice of the Montreal métro

MONTREAL – Listen closely during your métro rides, because your next station might be announced by a Montreal Canadiens player. As the NHL playoffs approach, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) and the Canadiens are bringing their partnership to life in a new way to support fans heading to the Bell Centre.
Starting April 16 and throughout the Canadiens’ playoff run, the onboard announcements in trains for the upcoming arrival at Bonaventure and Lucien-L’Allier stations will be temporarily modified. At all times, whether there is a game or not, riders will hear special recordings made by Canadiens players who have lent their voices to the metro: