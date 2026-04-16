Playoffs: Canadiens players become the voice of the Montreal métro

Hear the Habs make onboard announcements at Bonaventure and Lucien-L'Allier stations this spring

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By Société de transport de Montréal
@stminfo [email protected]

MONTREAL – Listen closely during your métro rides, because your next station might be announced by a Montreal Canadiens player. As the NHL playoffs approach, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) and the Canadiens are bringing their partnership to life in a new way to support fans heading to the Bell Centre.

Starting April 16 and throughout the Canadiens’ playoff run, the onboard announcements in trains for the upcoming arrival at Bonaventure and Lucien-L’Allier stations will be temporarily modified. At all times, whether there is a game or not, riders will hear special recordings made by Canadiens players who have lent their voices to the metro:

Replacing the announcements is a one-time initiative carried out as part of the partnership with the Montreal Canadiens, at no additional cost, allowing the STM to help bring the excitement of the playoffs to life.

“Go Habs Go”: Line display updates continue

In parallel, the STM recently began updating team support messages on bus line displays.

Riders may therefore see the message “Go Habs Go!” displayed on their bus during their next trip.

Please note that displaying this message is at the driver’s discretion, and the update—which must be carried out individually on each vehicle—is ongoing across the STM’s fleet of approximately 2,000 buses.

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