Updates from optional morning skate – Dec. 9

MONTREAL – Everyone opted in to an on-ice session at the Bell Centre on Tuesday ahead of the Habs’ contest against the Lightning.

Take a look at the full group:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Anderson
45 Carrier
75 Dobes
76 Bolduc
53 Dobson
35 Montembeault
13 Caufield
48 Hutson
49 Davidson
8 Matheson
93 Demidov
47 Struble
71 Evans
72 Xhekaj
11 Gallagher
91 Kapanen
20 Slafkovsky
14 Suzuki
85 Texier
90 Veleno

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Jakub Dobes will start against the Bolts.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The team is also hosting Pride Night. For tickets, click here.

