Locmelis becoming 'part of something big' for Latvia at Olympics

Bruins forward prospect raises game with 2 goals in upset win against Germany

Dans Locmelis Latvia

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

MILAN -- Dans Locmelis' path in his still young and burgeoning hockey career prepared him for this moment Saturday.

The Boston Bruins' 22-year-old prospect scored two power-play goals to play a massive role in Team Latvia's stunning 4-3 win against Team Germany in the preliminary round of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Rho Arena.

"I was actually thinking before this game I don't really even care about goals or assists, I just want to be part of the team," Locmelis said. "I want to be part of something big and hopefully we can surprise everyone."

He is and Latvia absolutely did, largely because of Locmelis, selected by the Bruins in the fourth round (No. 119) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

He scored in the first period Saturday to tie the game 1-1 and in the second to make it 2-2, giving the Latvians a chance in the third to pull off the upset.

Latvia built a 4-2 lead before Tim Stutzle scored at 17:41 to make it interesting. But Latvia withstood a German push in the final 2:19 to win its first game at the Olympics since 2014 and its fourth in seven appearances since 1936.

"Definitely feels good," Locmelis said. "It feels good to get the first one. It was nice to play against U.S. last game (a 5-1 loss Thursday) to get the feeling of NHL level. That might be even better than NHL level, actually.

"So, it was way easier today. Everyone was used to the high pace. Definitely great feelings right now."

Locmelis has 15 goals for Providence this season, third most on the team and tied for third among all American Hockey League rookies.

He had 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in six AHL games last season after signing a three-year, entry-level contract with Boston on April 1 following his sophomore season at UMass-Amherst.

Locmelis had 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 40 games with UMass last season and 47 points (15 goals, 32 assists) in 70 NCAA games over two seasons.

He has also been a regular for Latvia on the international stage, playing in the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and at the World Championship in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

"He's a great player and he's doing everything right in his career with the path he's on," Latvia and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Zemgus Girgensons said. "Boston, I would assume, will give him a shot soon to show what he's made of. I think this is a great showing for him that he's ready to go against top dogs."

Locmelis scored his first goal on the power play at 15:48 of the first period to tie it 1-1. Girgensons slipped the puck across the slot to Locmelis and he swept it into the net from in front of the right post.

His second goal, at 8:02 of the second period to tie it again at 2-2, was a snipe of beauty.

With Latvia on a 5-on-3, Locmelis got the puck below in the right circle. He stepped up toward the face-off dot, turned and ripped it short side high into the small right-corner opening between goalie Philipp Grubauer's left shoulder and his head.

Girgensons, who got pushed down through the crease, actually had to duck his head slightly so not to get clipped by the rising shot.

"I think I heard the puck," Girgensons said. "That could have been bad. I'm just happy he has a quality shot."

With the Olympics being the first true best-on-best tournament since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, Locmelis has never faced the level of competition he has faced in his first two games here.

He has now been skating against the superstar-laden U.S. team and some of the top players in the world that highlight Germany's roster, including Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stutzle, JJ Peterka and Moritz Seider.

And Locmelis has not looked out of place, especially Saturday.

In the moment, he didn't think about what a couple of goals on the biggest stage in the world could mean for his future, but Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is in Milan as part of Team Canada's management staff and he knows scouts are watching too.

"You definitely get bonus points for playing here if you do well," Girgensons said. "It's part of the process of your career. He's taking the right steps. He's putting in his time in Providence. I have no doubt he'll be up very soon."

That's for later.

Locmelis is here for Latvia now, and he just wants to help his small country of about 1.83 million continue to impress the international hockey world the way it did Saturday.

"I'm just trying to work hard and work for my dream," he said.

