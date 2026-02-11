Olympic Winter Games Preview: Eight Bruins Competing on International Stage 

BOSTON –– Olympic hockey has finally arrived.

The men’s tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 opens on Wednesday, featuring NHL players for the first time since the 2014 Sochi Games.

The Boston Bruins have eight players from the organization representing their respective countries. Here is everything you need to know about the B’s in Milan ahead of the international action.

Team USA: Charlie McAvoy & Jeremy Swayman

Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman will wear the Red, White and Blue for Team USA. Both Bruins were part of the 4 Nations Face-Off squad last February, and are ready to battle on an even bigger stage.

The two flew to Milan early to participate in the opening ceremony with athletes from all sports for Team USA on Friday.

“It was incredible. I think there was a lot of buildup for it, a lot of excitement. I used the chance to meet a lot of other athletes and hear about their sports and how they've been doing, because some of them are already getting going. Really, it was incredible. That moment is just once in a lifetime when you come out there,” McAvoy said. “I was pretty starstruck looking up and seeing all the lights and everything. I will never forget that moment.”​

McAvoy was named an alternate captain for Team USA, alongside alternate Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers) and captain Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs).

The defenseman’s 4 Nations experience was cut short due to injury, and he has fought his way back from a broken jaw this season to be ready for the Olympics. McAvoy has posted 39 points (four goals, 35 assists) through 45 games for the Bruins this season.