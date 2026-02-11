Olympic Winter Games Preview: Eight Bruins Competing on International Stage 

The men’s tournament at Milano Cortina 2026 starts Wednesday

By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Olympic hockey has finally arrived.

The men’s tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 opens on Wednesday, featuring NHL players for the first time since the 2014 Sochi Games.

The Boston Bruins have eight players from the organization representing their respective countries. Here is everything you need to know about the B’s in Milan ahead of the international action.

Team USA: Charlie McAvoy & Jeremy Swayman

Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman will wear the Red, White and Blue for Team USA. Both Bruins were part of the 4 Nations Face-Off squad last February, and are ready to battle on an even bigger stage.

The two flew to Milan early to participate in the opening ceremony with athletes from all sports for Team USA on Friday.

“It was incredible. I think there was a lot of buildup for it, a lot of excitement. I used the chance to meet a lot of other athletes and hear about their sports and how they've been doing, because some of them are already getting going. Really, it was incredible. That moment is just once in a lifetime when you come out there,” McAvoy said. “I was pretty starstruck looking up and seeing all the lights and everything. I will never forget that moment.”​

McAvoy was named an alternate captain for Team USA, alongside alternate Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers) and captain Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs).

The defenseman’s 4 Nations experience was cut short due to injury, and he has fought his way back from a broken jaw this season to be ready for the Olympics. McAvoy has posted 39 points (four goals, 35 assists) through 45 games for the Bruins this season.

Team USA last won Olympic gold in 1980.

“It has been a long time since America has won a gold in the Olympics. Just how special it would be to be part of the group that brings it back,” McAvoy said. “The Miracle on Ice, the movie Miracle, the players from that – they’ve been a huge inspiration to us growing up. You’re scoring the goal and pretending to be Mike Eruzione in the driveway.”

Swayman joined Team USA for the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship in May, where the group won its first gold medal in 92 years. The goaltender had a 7-0-0 record and earned a shutout in the final game against Switzerland.

The win propelled Swayman into the 2025-26 campaign with the Bruins; he has a 2.92 goals against average and a .903 save percentage through 38 games as the team’s starter.

“That win was a lot deeper than just a gold medal for me personally. The adversity that I faced with this last year; it was a really big weight off my shoulders. I am just so grateful that Team USA believed in me to put me a part of that team,” Swayman said. “I’ve got a job to do, and that is to win games for Team USA. I know I am going to do it, and everyone in this room is going to do it. We’re really excited to get moving forward.”

Team Czechia: David Pastrnak

​David Pastrnak led his country’s athletes out to the opening ceremony while proudly waving the Czech flag on Friday. Pastrnak was selected to be one of Czechia’s flag-bearers for the historic moment.

“Honeslty, speechless. Very honored,” Pastrnak said. “Going over there to represent my country, I am going to give it my all. Really happy and honored to be able to hold our flag and represent us in the ceremony."

Pastrnak – who ranks first on the Bruins with 71 points (22 goals, 49 assists) this year – was also named an alternate captain for Czechia, which last won gold at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan.

​The 29-year-old forward was initially supposed to skate in the Olympics with countryman and Bruins teammate Pavel Zacha. However, Zacha was ruled out of the Winter Games due to an upper-body injury he suffered on Jan. 29 against the Philadelphia Flyers. Zacha did not join the B’s in Florida for their final two games before the Olympic break.

Team Sweden: Hampus Lindholm & Elias Lindholm

Hampus Lindholm is entering the Olympics with something to prove. The defenseman was initially left off of Sweden’s roster, but was added as an injury replacement for Jonas Brodin (Minnesota Wild).

“Want to help the guys and showcase who I am as a player and what I can do to help the team win. Just excitement and an honor to go and play there,” Hampus said. “You’ve got guys like me and some other guys coming in with a little chip on our shoulder and playing for each other – that’s going to take you a long way in a tournament like that.”​

Hampus – who has 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) through 43 games for the Bruins while averaging 22:07 of ice time per night – watched a lot of the Swedish national team when he was a kid.

“[2006], when Sweden won gold, I think any hockey player in Sweden remembers that day. Pretty special,” Hampus said. “Even though I was young, it’s been talked about. And the aftermath of it, too. That was a special Olympics for Sweden."

Hampus is joined by Elias Lindholm, who was named to Team Sweden on Jan. 2. Elias led Sweden to a bronze medal at the 2025 IIHF World Championship; he was the tournament’s leading scorer with eight goals and tied for second in points (14). The 31-year-old forward has 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) through 44 games with Boston this year.

Team Finland: Henri Jokiharju & Joonas Korpisalo

​Henri Jokiharju represented Finland in last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off and is back for more. The 26-year-old defenseman has experience in international play, including winning gold with Finland at the 2019 IIHF World Championship and the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Jokiharju has nine assists through 33 games with the Bruins this season while averaging 17:58 of ice time. He is on Team Finland with Boston teammate Joonas Korpisalo, who is an injury replacement for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo Sabres), who suffered a lower-body injury.

​“Really happy, and of course, honored they considered me,” Korpisalo said. “Every kid in Finland grows up watching the Olympians, the national team of Finland. I grew up watching Tuukka [Rask] play his best hockey in those games. It is going to be pretty cool.”

Korpisalo has a 3.15 GAA and a .893 SV% through 22 games with the B’s. Internationally, he has represented Finland at the 2017 IIHF World Championship, 2013 IIHF World Junior Championship and 2012 IIHF U-18 World Junior Championship.

Team Latvia: Dans Locmelis

​Bruins prospect Dans Locmelis also got the call to Milan.

“I was super happy. My whole family was really happy. It’s been my dream to play in the Olympics and represent my country. Can’t wait,” Locmelis said. “It’s always a privilege to play for your national team on a big stage. I feel like this is going to be something else.”​

The 22-year-old forward is in his first full AHL season with Providence and has 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) through 43 games. Locmelis previously played two years of NCAA hockey at UMass Amherst.

​Most recently, Locmelis has represented Latvia in three IIHF World Championships (2023, 2024, 2025); he earned a bronze medal in 2023. Locmelis led all Latvian skaters with four goals and ranked second on the team with six points during the 2025 tournament.

Here is a schedule for all of the Olympic games featuring Boston Bruins:

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Slovakia vs Finland, 10:40 a.m. (Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, TSN, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena

Sweden vs. Italy, 3:10 p.m. (Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, SN, TSN, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena

Thursday, Feb. 12

Czechia vs. Canada, 10:40 a.m. (Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena

Latvia vs. United States, 3:10 p.m. (Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, SN, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena

Friday, Feb. 13

Finland vs. Sweden, 6:10 a.m. (Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, TSN) –– Santaguilia Arena

France vs. Czechia, 10:40 a.m. (Peacock, CBC Gem, SN, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena

Saturday, Feb. 14

Sweden vs Slovakia, 6:10 a.m. (Peacock, CBC Gem, SN) –– Santagiulia Arena

Finland vs. Italy, 10:40 a.m. (Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, SN, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena

Germany vs. Latvia, 6:10 a.m. (Peacock, CNBC, CBC Gem, TSN) –– Rho Arena

United States vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. (Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, TSN) –– Santagiulia Arena

Sunday, Feb. 15

Switzerland vs. Czechia, 6:10 a.m. (Peacock, CNBC, CBC Gem, SN) –– Santagiulia Arena

Denmark vs. Latvia, 1:10 p.m. (Peacock, CNBC, CBC Gem) –– Rho Arena

United States vs. Germany, 3:10 p.m. (Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, TSN, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena

Tuesday, Feb. 17

Qualification playoff, 6:10 a.m. (Peacock, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena
Qualification playoff, 6:10 a.m. (Peacock, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Rho Arena
Qualification playoff, 10:40 a.m. (Peacock, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena
Qualification playoff, 3:10 p.m. (Peacock, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Quarterfinal -- 6:10 a.m. (Peacock, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena
Quarterfinal, 10:40 a.m. (Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena
Quarterfinal, 12:10 p.m. (Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Rho Arena
Quarterfinal, 3:10 p.m (Peacock, NBC, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena

Friday, Feb. 20

Semifinal -- 10:40 a.m. (Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena
Semifinal -- 3:10 p.m. (Peacock, NBC, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena

Saturday, Feb. 21

Bronze medal game -- 2:40 p.m. (Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena

Sunday, Feb. 22

Gold medal game -- 8:10 a.m. (Peacock, NBC, CBC Gem, CBC) –– Santagiulia Arena

