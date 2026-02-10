Hagens, Gasseau Pace Boston College to Beanpot Title: ‘This Win is Magical’

The Boston Bruins prospects had productive tournaments for the BC Eagles

beanpotcover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Andre Gasseau crouched down with the Beanpot before gleefully raising the trophy to the rest of his teammates to celebrate.

It was a moment the Bruins prospect and Boston College senior captain had dreamt about throughout his four-year collegiate career. And, finally, in his last season as an Eagle, Gasseau earned the historic accolade.

​Gasseau’s two goals on Monday night at TD Garden paced Boston College to a 6-2 win over Boston University, marking its first Beanpot championship title since 2016.​

“It’s a special group,” Gasseau said.“For everyone to experience this win is magical, and it’s something that everyone will remember for the rest of their lives.”

​Gasseau, who was a seventh-round selection for the Bruins in 2021, is skating alongside five other Bruins draft picks on the BC roster this year. James Hagens (seventh overall, 2025), Will Moore (2nd round, 2025), Dean Letourneau (1st round, 2024), Kristian Kostadinski (7th round, 2023), and Oskar Jellvik (5th round, 2021).

Moore and Jellvik did not play on Monday due to injury, but the future B’s presence was still felt. Hagens posted two assists, and Letourneau had a goal in the victory over the Terriers.

“It is just exciting to be able to get this trophy, not only for us, but for our school and all the fans that showed up today,” Hagens said. “It means a lot. We had a couple guys that played with us that were able to come back and be here tonight. To be able to have their support is awesome – a huge help.”

After BU took an early lead in the first period, Gasseau tied things 1-1 on the power play at 15:02. The 22-year-old forward crashed the net and knocked in a pass down low; Hagens logged the secondary assist on the play.

Hagens picked up his second helper of the night on BC’s second power-play goal, this time from Lukas Gustafsson, to make it 3-1 at 16:52 of the second period. Gasseau’s second tally of the game was also on the man advantage, whacking in a rebound while stationed in the crease, for the 4-1 lead at 5:36 of the third period.

“They were just both really good shots, and luckily, I was just at the net front and was able to bury those. So, have to take your shots and good things will happen,” Gasseau said. “It doesn’t matter who we play. I think, just focusing on the opponent and sticking to our system, playing our game is the biggest thing for us. It didn’t matter if it was BU, Harvard or Northeastern. It was just going to be all the same for us.”

Gasseau centered the first line with Hagens on the left wing. The captain missed the first half of the season due to an injury, but has come back in full force and been an integral piece to his group’s success down the stretch. Gasseau had two assists in the Eagles’ Beanpot semifinal win over Harvard on Feb. 2, too.

“Not just the offense; he brings everything to us. He’s the first over the boards on the PK, first over the boards on the power play,” BC head coach Greg Brown said. “He plays against the other team’s top players; he wins faceoffs. He really does everything. Playing center, controlling the ice down low in the defensive zone. There’s not anything that he’s not doing for us.”

Letourneau, who centered the second line, iced the game with a slick move in close to widen the gap to 5-2 at 16:03 of the third. It was the 19-year-old forward’s team-leading 16th goal of the season and third point of the tournament. Letourneau has a total of 28 points through 26 games this year, trailing only Hagens, who ranks first on the Eagles with 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 24 games.

deanpot

“James is always able to create offense. You get drafted that high for a reason – because of the offensive side of the puck, which is the hardest thing to do. But what we’ve really been impressed with is how he’s rounded out his game,” Brown said of Hagens. “We want to put him out now when we’re protecting the lead against the other team’s top players because he’s really added so many dimensions of detail. It’s not only that he’s creating chances and getting his points – we know he can do that – he’s really much more well-rounded now. And credit to him for working hard on that stuff.”​

Hagens posted two goals and three assists in BC’s two Beanpot games, earning him the 2026 tournament MVP. He accepted the award in front of a cheering crowd at TD Garden – something the forward could be getting used to.

“It was all about the win. To be able to get the trophy, the Beanpot. The group of guys we have, it was something that was really special,” Hagens said of the achievement. “This is a moment that none of us will ever forget. It was more about coming in and focusing on the game.”

Related Content

The Sunday Read: How Eyssimont Prepares his Mind for the NHL Demands 

Behind the B: Take It Outside

Korpisalo Grateful for Opportunity to Represent Finland

Mic'd Up: Jeremy Swayman

News Feed

Bruins Prospects Battling in Beanpot, ‘It’s Really Special’

The Sunday Read: How Eyssimont Prepares his Mind for the NHL Demands 

In the System: Bruins Prospects Shine in Beanpot Semis

Bruins Assign Matt Poitras to Providence 

Eyssimont Scores Twice as Bruins Fall to Florida in Shootout

Need to Know: Bruins at Panthers

Korpisalo Grateful for Opportunity to Represent Finland

Joonas Korpisalo Named to Team Finland for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Bruins Recall Jordan Harris From LTI Conditioning Loan

Bruins Fall 6-5 in Shootout to Lightning in Stadium Series 

Inside the Bruins’ Stadium Series Walk-In Outfits, ‘Bite of the History in Boston’

Need to Know: Bruins at Lightning

David Pastrnak Named NHL Second Star for January 

Fraser Minten Named NHL Rookie of the Month for January 

The Sunday Read: Swayman’s Special Feature on Stadium Series Mask

Florida Native Peeke Talks Stadium Series, ‘Going To Be Pretty Special’

In the System: Providence Keeps on Rolling

Second Line Shines in Bruins 6-3 Win Over Flyers 