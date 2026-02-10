Hagens, Gasseau Pace Boston College to Beanpot Title: ‘This Win is Magical’

BOSTON –– Andre Gasseau crouched down with the Beanpot before gleefully raising the trophy to the rest of his teammates to celebrate.

It was a moment the Bruins prospect and Boston College senior captain had dreamt about throughout his four-year collegiate career. And, finally, in his last season as an Eagle, Gasseau earned the historic accolade.

​Gasseau’s two goals on Monday night at TD Garden paced Boston College to a 6-2 win over Boston University, marking its first Beanpot championship title since 2016.​

“It’s a special group,” Gasseau said.“For everyone to experience this win is magical, and it’s something that everyone will remember for the rest of their lives.”

​Gasseau, who was a seventh-round selection for the Bruins in 2021, is skating alongside five other Bruins draft picks on the BC roster this year. James Hagens (seventh overall, 2025), Will Moore (2nd round, 2025), Dean Letourneau (1st round, 2024), Kristian Kostadinski (7th round, 2023), and Oskar Jellvik (5th round, 2021).

Moore and Jellvik did not play on Monday due to injury, but the future B’s presence was still felt. Hagens posted two assists, and Letourneau had a goal in the victory over the Terriers.

“It is just exciting to be able to get this trophy, not only for us, but for our school and all the fans that showed up today,” Hagens said. “It means a lot. We had a couple guys that played with us that were able to come back and be here tonight. To be able to have their support is awesome – a huge help.”

After BU took an early lead in the first period, Gasseau tied things 1-1 on the power play at 15:02. The 22-year-old forward crashed the net and knocked in a pass down low; Hagens logged the secondary assist on the play.