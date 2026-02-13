Pastrnak Posts Two Points in Olympic Win for Team Czechia 

BostonBruins.com –– Pasta is no doubt being served in Milan, Italy.

​David Pastrnak posted a goal and an assist in Team Czechia’s 6-3 win over France on Friday at Santagiulia Arena in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. It marked the Boston Bruins forward’s first Olympic points as he represented his home country on the world’s biggest stage.

​Pastrnak’s assist came in the first period on Martin Necas’ tally, which put Czechia up 1-0. Czechia trailed France late in the second period before Pastrnak found the 3-3 equalizer.

The Czech alternate captain – who leads the Bruins with 71 points (22 goals, 49 assists) through 52 games this season – looped the puck around the back of the net and tucked it in for his second point of the matchup. Pastrnak is skating on the first line with Ondřej Palát and Tomáš Hertl. His team took over from there.

It was a bounce-back performance for Czechia after falling 5-0 to Team Canada on Thursday. Czechia, which is in Group A at the Winter Games, will next play on Sunday against Switzerland at 6:10 a.m. ET before the qualification playoff round begins on Tuesday.

Pastrnak is one of eight players in the Bruins organization at the Olympics. Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman represent the United States, Elias Lindholm and Hampus Lindholm play for Sweden, Henri Jokiharju and Joonas Korpisalo for Finland, and Dans Locmelis for Latvia. ​

Fans can watch the rest of the B’s continue to compete in the international tournament on Saturday; Sweden faces Slovakia at 6:10 a.m., as do Germany and Latvia. Finland plays Italy at 10:40 a.m., and the United States battles Denmark at 3:10 p.m. at Santagiulia Arena.