In the System: P-Bruins Trio Takes Part in AHL All-Star Festivities

Bruins prospects also shine in Beanpot championship game

AHL
By Jordan Conn
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Providence

Patrick Brown, Frederic Brunet, Michael DiPietro, and head coach Ryan Mougenel represented the Providence Bruins at the AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, Illinois, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Brown, the playing captain for the Eastern Conference, participated in the Puck Control Relay, Pass and Score, and the Breakaway Relay during the Skills Competition on Tuesday night. In the 3-on-3 round robin tournament between the four divisions on Wednesday, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native scored in the shootout to force a 1-1 tie against the Central Division and posted a goal and an assist in the Atlantic Division’s 4-0 victory over the North Division.

Brunet participated in the Puck Control Relay, Fastest Skater, and the Breakaway Relay in Tuesday’s Skills Competition. The defenseman recorded an assist in the Atlantic Division’s 3-2 loss to the Pacific Division and another assist in the 4-0 win over the North Division during the round robin tournament on Tuesday.

DiPietro, making his second consecutive all-star appearance, participated in the Rapid Fire, the Pass and Score, and the Breakaway Relay in the Skills Competition on Tuesday. The Windsor, Ontario, native stopped 5 of 7 total shots faced while splitting the net through the three games of the round robin tournament.

Beanpot

Five Bruins prospects played in the Beanpot championship game, four of whom were crowned champions when No. 14 ranked Boston College defeated Boston University, 6-2, on Monday night at TD Garden. The four Eagles combined for five points in the victory. James Hagens was named the MVP of the tournament.

Hagens posted two assists in the championship game, capping off a five-point (2G, 3A) performance in the two tournament games to earn MVP honors. The forward’s second assist in the championship game was the primary mark on the game-winning goal. Hagens leads the Eagles with 16 assists and 31 points and ranks second on the team with 15 goals through 26 games this season. The Hauppauge, New York, native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (7th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Andre Gasseau tallied twice in the Beanpot Championship on Monday night. The forward tied the game with a power-play goal in the opening frame, before extending the Boston College lead to 4-1 with a power play tally early in the final frame. Gasseau also recorded two assists in the Beanpot Semifinal victory over Harvard and totals six goals and nine assists through 13 games this season. The Garden Grove, California, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (213th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Dean Letourneau also scored a goal in the Beanpot Championship victory over Boston University. The forward’s tally in the third period extended the Eagles’ lead to 5-2. Letourneau also posted a goal and an assist in the semifinal victory over Harvard and leads Boston College with 16 goals and ranks second on the team with 28 points. The Arnprior, Ontario, native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Juniors

Cooper Simpson has recorded a goal in each of his last three games with four total points in that span. The forward scored in each of the Youngstown Phantoms’ victories last weekend against the Lincoln Stars. The Shakopee, Minnesota, native ranks second in the USHL with 58 points and third in goals with 26. Simpson was originally selected by Boston in the third round (79th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Europe

Vashek Blanar has posted four goals and 10 assists through 22 games with HV71 Jr. of the Swedish Junior Hockey League. The defenseman has also appeared in three games with HV71 Jonkoping of the Swedish Hockey League. The Vail, Colorado, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

