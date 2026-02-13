In the System: P-Bruins Trio Takes Part in AHL All-Star Festivities

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Providence

Patrick Brown, Frederic Brunet, Michael DiPietro, and head coach Ryan Mougenel represented the Providence Bruins at the AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, Illinois, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Brown, the playing captain for the Eastern Conference, participated in the Puck Control Relay, Pass and Score, and the Breakaway Relay during the Skills Competition on Tuesday night. In the 3-on-3 round robin tournament between the four divisions on Wednesday, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native scored in the shootout to force a 1-1 tie against the Central Division and posted a goal and an assist in the Atlantic Division’s 4-0 victory over the North Division.

Brunet participated in the Puck Control Relay, Fastest Skater, and the Breakaway Relay in Tuesday’s Skills Competition. The defenseman recorded an assist in the Atlantic Division’s 3-2 loss to the Pacific Division and another assist in the 4-0 win over the North Division during the round robin tournament on Tuesday.

DiPietro, making his second consecutive all-star appearance, participated in the Rapid Fire, the Pass and Score, and the Breakaway Relay in the Skills Competition on Tuesday. The Windsor, Ontario, native stopped 5 of 7 total shots faced while splitting the net through the three games of the round robin tournament.