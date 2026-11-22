David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, and Morgan Geekie and Charlie McAvoy each had three assists for the Bruins (15-7-1), who won their second straight game. Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves.

“Awesome. What a night. Super happy for him,” Pastrnak, the Boston captain, said of linemate Lindholm’s performance. “It was a special night. It’s the hardest league in the world, so those nights don’t happen very often, so I’m really happy for him. It was outstanding and I’m glad he got rewarded for how important he is for our group.”

Dylan Strome and Jakob Chychrun each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (10-11-0), who have lost five straight. Charlie Lindgren made 16 saves.

“Every night it seems there’s a lot of good, but there’s also a lot to clean up,” Washington forward Tom Wilson said. “The good is good, but it’s not winning us games. We’ve got to find a way to do the little things to be there for each other a little bit more, and help our goalies out a little bit more and to defend a little bit harder. We’re giving up too many goals.

“We’re going to get through this as a group. We’ve got a great group in here. There’s no panic in the room. We believe in this group, but we’ve got to do the little things for each other, come together as a team a little bit more and that will push us in the right direction.”

Lindholm’s third goal put Boston in front 5-4 at 18:24 of the second period when he deflected Connor Clifton’s shot from the high slot. Lindholm then gave the Bruins a 6-4 lead at 4:07 of the third period by redirecting Pastrnak’s point shot.

Only one hat reached the ice for the traditional hat toss after Lindholm’s third goal, but the fans made up for it on his fourth.

“It was fine,” Lindholm said with a smile. “It was all good. There was one, so one was enough. I was not making much of it, but it was good to see a couple more out there, for sure.”

Pastrnak admitted he didn’t realize Lindholm had achieved a hat trick at the time.

“I’m going to be honest: Actually, I didn’t know that was his third goal,” he said with a laugh. “I can’t even blame the fans because I went into the huddle, I knew it was his goal, somehow I forgot about his first-period goal because it was a while ago and I was just in the moment. When I saw the first hat that’s when I recognized it was his third, so I can’t blame the fans because I didn’t know either.”

Chychrun cut the deficit to 6-5 during a 5-on-3 power play at 15:28 before Fraser Minten’s empty-net goal at 18:34 made it a 7-5 final.

“We’re battling,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “At various points of the game, I liked our start a lot, fighting back in the game, so there are some positives inside the game we came out on the wrong side of and just have those lapses again. We just need to keep working at it and get better in those situations. It feels like you’re going through that point of the season where Boston has a few lapses tonight and they get out of them. ... Right now, we have a little bit of a lapse and lose momentum.”