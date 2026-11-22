BOSTON -- Elias Lindholm scored a career-high four goals and had an assist for the Boston Bruins, who defeated the Washington Capitals 7-5 at TD Garden on Saturday.
Elias Lindholm scores four goals, Bruins hold off slumping Capitals
Forward adds assist, Pastrnak gets three points in win; Washington loses fifth in row
It was Lindholm’s third hat trick and first with the Bruins.
“It was fun,” he said. “Obviously, a lot of luck. (The puck) hit me twice, and a couple tips, but it was fun. Glad to help the team get the two points. Those were two important points for us.”
David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, and Morgan Geekie and Charlie McAvoy each had three assists for the Bruins (15-7-1), who won their second straight game. Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves.
“Awesome. What a night. Super happy for him,” Pastrnak, the Boston captain, said of linemate Lindholm’s performance. “It was a special night. It’s the hardest league in the world, so those nights don’t happen very often, so I’m really happy for him. It was outstanding and I’m glad he got rewarded for how important he is for our group.”
Dylan Strome and Jakob Chychrun each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (10-11-0), who have lost five straight. Charlie Lindgren made 16 saves.
“Every night it seems there’s a lot of good, but there’s also a lot to clean up,” Washington forward Tom Wilson said. “The good is good, but it’s not winning us games. We’ve got to find a way to do the little things to be there for each other a little bit more, and help our goalies out a little bit more and to defend a little bit harder. We’re giving up too many goals.
“We’re going to get through this as a group. We’ve got a great group in here. There’s no panic in the room. We believe in this group, but we’ve got to do the little things for each other, come together as a team a little bit more and that will push us in the right direction.”
Lindholm’s third goal put Boston in front 5-4 at 18:24 of the second period when he deflected Connor Clifton’s shot from the high slot. Lindholm then gave the Bruins a 6-4 lead at 4:07 of the third period by redirecting Pastrnak’s point shot.
Only one hat reached the ice for the traditional hat toss after Lindholm’s third goal, but the fans made up for it on his fourth.
“It was fine,” Lindholm said with a smile. “It was all good. There was one, so one was enough. I was not making much of it, but it was good to see a couple more out there, for sure.”
Pastrnak admitted he didn’t realize Lindholm had achieved a hat trick at the time.
“I’m going to be honest: Actually, I didn’t know that was his third goal,” he said with a laugh. “I can’t even blame the fans because I went into the huddle, I knew it was his goal, somehow I forgot about his first-period goal because it was a while ago and I was just in the moment. When I saw the first hat that’s when I recognized it was his third, so I can’t blame the fans because I didn’t know either.”
Chychrun cut the deficit to 6-5 during a 5-on-3 power play at 15:28 before Fraser Minten’s empty-net goal at 18:34 made it a 7-5 final.
“We’re battling,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “At various points of the game, I liked our start a lot, fighting back in the game, so there are some positives inside the game we came out on the wrong side of and just have those lapses again. We just need to keep working at it and get better in those situations. It feels like you’re going through that point of the season where Boston has a few lapses tonight and they get out of them. ... Right now, we have a little bit of a lapse and lose momentum.”
Washington has allowed 30 goals during its losing streak, including an empty-net goal in each of the five games.
“There’s a lot that’s going on, some positive stuff, but some stuff we have to work on and we’ve got to find ways to keep the puck out of the back of our net,” Carbery said, “and that’s going to be the focus of our group moving forward. It’s going to be constantly learning how to defend and check when you don’t have the puck and not put yourself in vulnerable spots.”
Wilson gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 8:03 of the first period. His quick wrist shot from near the right wall beat a screened Swayman to the far post.
Boston tied it 1-1 at 12:42, scoring only five seconds into its first power play of the game when Lindholm redirected a Pastrnak pass.
Washington regained the lead 2-1 on Alex Tuch’s short-handed goal at 15:58. Geekie attempted a cross-ice pass to McAvoy, but Tuch poked it into the Capitals’ offensive zone, chased it down and beat Swayman high glove with a shot from the left circle.
Pastrnak tied it 2-2 at 2:01 of the second period, beating Lindgren with a quick wrist shot from the top of the right circle.
After Tanner Jeannot gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead on a deflection at 6:23, Lindholm increased it to 4-2 at 8:54. Geekie flipped the puck out of the defensive zone, and it landed perfectly at Lindholm’s feet just inside the offensive blue line. He kicked it to his forehand and beat Lindgren.
“It’s awesome to see,” McAvoy said of Lindholm’s performance. “He’s a player who plays the right way and he does so many things for us that maybe don’t catch everybody’s eye, but we have such an appreciation for him in here. Offensively, he can do that and he’s capable of that and I’m really happy for him. He goes to the right areas and he’s been playing great for us. It’s so cool to see him have a great night like that.”
The Capitals cut the deficit to 4-3 at 10:50 when Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a power-play goal from the high slot, and Strome tied it 4-4 by crashing the net and knocking home his own rebound at 14:08.
“Obviously, it’s five (losses) in a row and it’s never fun when hockey’s going like that,” Strome said. “It just seems like every bounce is going against us, but that’s the position we’re putting ourselves in. You’ve just got to work your way out of the bounces. There’s no easy way to do it and it’s tough.
“We’ve got to work through it. We’ve got a good hockey team but we’ve got to go out and show it. You’re not going to win giving up five goals every game, at least, or more. You’re not going to win hockey games like that no matter how many we score.”
NOTES: Lindholm became the third Bruins player since 2021-22 with a four-goal game, joining Marat Khusnutdinov (Jan. 10, 2026) and Patrice Bergeron (Nov. 4, 2021). ... McAvoy passed 300 assists for his NHL career (301). ... Tuch leads the NHL with 11 short-handed goals since the start of the 2024-25 season. He’s the first player to score multiple short-handed goals in his first 25 games with the Capitals. ... Washington forward Ryan Leonard had an assist to extend his point streak to five games (six points; four goals, two assists), which is tied for the longest of his career. ... Prior to the game, the Capitals claimed goaltender Clay Stevenson off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets and loaned him to Hershey of the American Hockey League.