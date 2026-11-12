Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canadiens

Jeremy Swayman will start in net for Boston on Thursday at TD Garden

brunet cover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– An Original Six rivalry will renew Thursday at TD Garden as the Boston Bruins host the Montreal Canadiens for a 7 p.m. puck drop, marking the first of the teams’ four meetings this regular season.

The Bruins enter Thursday on a four-game win streak, sitting atop the Atlantic Division with 27 points. Montreal is right behind in the Atlantic with 26 points.

“I think the guys are in a good spot right now. I do believe we know what it takes for us to win a hockey game,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I know my guys will be ready; we just have to make sure we’re going to be smart and play the right way against a very good hockey team.”

The matchup will be called the Causeway University Homecoming Game (centred around the launch of the Bruins’ fictional college), and will feature the spirit of a traditional homecoming celebration – highlighted by performances from the Northeastern Pep Band – as the B’s debut their Hometown Remix "Varsity Sweaters.”​

Frederic Brunet, who is from Gatineau, Quebec, will face his hometown team for the first time in his career.

​“It’s going to be special. It’s the team I grew up watching, and to have the chance to play against them tonight, it’s going to be a pretty special moment,” Brunet said. “I know it’s a big thing. The boys have been saying a little bit it’s going to look like Florida. It’s a division game, one of our biggest rivals, so you’ve got to be ready, so it’s a big game for us…I’m with the Bruins now, so the only thing I want to do is beat them. But it’s crazy how fast things turn around.”

The 23-year-old defenseman is on the third pair with Mason Lohrei and has five points (one goal, four assists) through 12 games. Brunet was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Bruins on his home turf.

“For me, I’ve been to a bunch of games with my parents and my family at the Bell Center, but I think the best memory I have there is being drafted by the Bruins,” Brunet said. “There was a French scout for the Bruins, and he said it in French, too. Just hearing your name out loud – being drafted by the Bruins. I think there were a couple cheers out there because I’m from Quebec.”

​Sturm has been pleased with how Brunet has handled the challenges and success of his rookie campaign thus far after spending three seasons in the AHL with Providence.

“He’s a great kid. Wants to learn, is eager to learn. He paid his dues in the minors; I think that really helped him,” Sturm said. “He’s by far not done yet. We feel like there is a lot of potential in this kid and we’re excited to see that in the long run.”

Brunet talks with the media before BOS vs. MTL

Wait, There’s More

  • Jeremy Swayman will start in net for Boston. The goaltender last played on Sunday and made 41 saves in the victory over the Panthers. Swayman has a 2.21 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage through 13 games this season, nine of which he and the Bruins have won.
  • Pavel Zacha extended his point streak to four games with two helpers on Sunday; the 29-year-old forward has six points (two goals, four assists) through that stretch. Zacha is tied for third-most total points (14) on the B’s with Morgan Geekie and JJ Peterka. He remains centering in the first line between Peterka and David Pastrnak, who leads the group with 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists).
  • Elias Lindholm also enters Thursday’s matchup on a four-game point streak; he has three goals and one assist in that time. The 31-year-old forward’s seven goals are second-most on the team, only behind Pastrnak. Lindholm is on the third line with Casey Mittelstadt and Marat Khusnutdinov.

Opposing View

  • The Canadiens are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki scored Montreal’s only goal, and netminder – and former Boston College Eagle – Jacob Fowler made 22 saves. The Canadiens have won three of their last five games ahead of Thursday’s contest against the Bruins.
  • Lane Hutson leads Montreal with 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) through 18 games. The 22-year-old defenseman is projected to be on the first pair with Noah Dobson. Hutson, who played two seasons (2022-2024) at Boston University, also leads the Canadiens with an average of 24:58 of ice time per night.
  • Cole Caufield’s 11 goals in 18 games are the most for Montreal. The 25-year-old forward is expected to be on the first line with Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky. Caufield is also on the first power-play unit; two of his goals have come on the man advantage this year.

Sturm talks ahead of BOS vs. MTL

Related Content

Practice Report: Eyssimont, Bruins Prepare for Rivalry Game Against Montreal

Locker Room Raw: Eyssimont and McAvoy

Boston Bruins to Host Causeway University Homecoming Game on November 12 in Celebration of Varsity Sweater Debut

Toy Shopping Interviews: H. Lindholm and Brunet

News Feed

Practice Report: Eyssimont, Bruins Prepare for Rivalry Game Against Montreal

Boston Bruins to Host Causeway University Homecoming Game on November 12 in Celebration of Varsity Sweater Debut

Bergeron’s Teammates, Opponents Reflect on Legendary Career

Bruins Announce Additional Details for Patrice Bergeron’s Number 37 Retirement Ceremony on Dec. 1

Swayman Makes 40 Saves, Bruins Defeat Panthers for Fourth Straight Win

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

The Sunday Read: Inside the Anatomy of an NHL Fight with Jeannot and Kastelic

Bergeron Kicks Off Hockey Hall of Fame Weekend, 'Soak It All In’

Hagens Placed on IR, Expected to Miss a “Few Weeks”; Eyssimont Gets Call from Providence

Bruins Place James Hagens on IR; Recall Mikey Eyssimont

In the System: Letourneau Has Three-Point Weekend for Boston College

Zacha Scores Twice as Bruins Defeat Penguins for Third Straight Win

Need to Know: Bruins at Penguins

Practice Report: Brunet Prepares for Pittsburgh, Poitras Talks Injury

Practice Report: Kuraly Talks Depth Role, Sturm on Injury Updates

Bruins Beat Golden Knights 3-2 in Shootout, ‘No Quit Out There’

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Golden Knights

Inside the Bruins’ HTR Varsity Sweaters, College Hockey in Boston