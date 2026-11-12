Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canadiens

BOSTON –– An Original Six rivalry will renew Thursday at TD Garden as the Boston Bruins host the Montreal Canadiens for a 7 p.m. puck drop, marking the first of the teams’ four meetings this regular season.

The Bruins enter Thursday on a four-game win streak, sitting atop the Atlantic Division with 27 points. Montreal is right behind in the Atlantic with 26 points.

“I think the guys are in a good spot right now. I do believe we know what it takes for us to win a hockey game,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I know my guys will be ready; we just have to make sure we’re going to be smart and play the right way against a very good hockey team.”

The matchup will be called the Causeway University Homecoming Game (centred around the launch of the Bruins’ fictional college), and will feature the spirit of a traditional homecoming celebration – highlighted by performances from the Northeastern Pep Band – as the B’s debut their Hometown Remix "Varsity Sweaters.”​

Frederic Brunet, who is from Gatineau, Quebec, will face his hometown team for the first time in his career.

​“It’s going to be special. It’s the team I grew up watching, and to have the chance to play against them tonight, it’s going to be a pretty special moment,” Brunet said. “I know it’s a big thing. The boys have been saying a little bit it’s going to look like Florida. It’s a division game, one of our biggest rivals, so you’ve got to be ready, so it’s a big game for us…I’m with the Bruins now, so the only thing I want to do is beat them. But it’s crazy how fast things turn around.”

The 23-year-old defenseman is on the third pair with Mason Lohrei and has five points (one goal, four assists) through 12 games. Brunet was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Bruins on his home turf.

“For me, I’ve been to a bunch of games with my parents and my family at the Bell Center, but I think the best memory I have there is being drafted by the Bruins,” Brunet said. “There was a French scout for the Bruins, and he said it in French, too. Just hearing your name out loud – being drafted by the Bruins. I think there were a couple cheers out there because I’m from Quebec.”

​Sturm has been pleased with how Brunet has handled the challenges and success of his rookie campaign thus far after spending three seasons in the AHL with Providence.

“He’s a great kid. Wants to learn, is eager to learn. He paid his dues in the minors; I think that really helped him,” Sturm said. “He’s by far not done yet. We feel like there is a lot of potential in this kid and we’re excited to see that in the long run.”