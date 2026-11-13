In the System: Pelosi’s Hat Trick Lifts Quinnipiac

Assists on fellow B's draft pick Groenewold's OT winner

pelosi
By Jordan Conn
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Check out how Boston Bruins’ prospects have performed recently through Providence, the NCAA, juniors, and Europe.

NCAA

Chris Pelosi netted a hat trick in No. 5 ranked Quinnipiac’s 4-1 win at No. 16 ranked Cornell last Friday. The forward tallied the first goal of the game midway through the opening frame, before adding an insurance goal in the third period and scoring a shorthanded empty-net goal. He also recorded two assists, including one on the overtime winner, in the Bobcats’ 4-3 victory at Colgate on Saturday. The Sewell, New Jersey, native ranks tied for first on the team with six goals and second on the team with 11 points through nine games this season. Pelosi was originally selected by Boston in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Elliott Groenewold scored the overtime winning goal in Quinnipiac’s 4-3 victory at Colgate last Saturday. The defenseman received a pass from fellow Bruins draft pick Pelosi while cutting towards the crease and tucked the puck across the goal line on the backhand to lift the Bobcats to victory. He also recorded an assist in the teams’ win at Cornell on Friday. The Springfield, Vermont, native totals one goal and six assists through nine games this season. Groenewold was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (110th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Juniors

Cole Chandler extended his point streak to seven games during Cape Breton’s three-game slate last weekend. The forward recorded an assist in a 4-1 loss at Halifax on Friday, netted a goal in a 4-3 overtime loss at Charlottetown on Saturday, and posted an assist in 4-1 loss to Moncton on Sunday. The Bedford, Nova Scotia, native ranks third on the team with 16 points on six goals and 10 assists through 15 games this season. Chandler was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Europe

Yuri Ivanov stopped a combined 87 of 89 shots faced in two wins for Spartak Moskova Jr. The netminder made 54 saves in a 3-1 victory over Yaroslavl Loko on Saturday, before making 33 stops in a 5-1 win in Sunday’s rematch. The Moscow, Russia, native boasts a 1.18 goals against average and a .966 save percentage through seven games this season with Spartak Moskova Jr. Ivanov was originally selected by Boston in the second round (56th overall) of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Matvei Kotkov scored a goal in Yaroslavl Lokomotiv’s 5-1 victory over Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk on Sunday. The forward totals six goals and two assists through 24 KHL games this season. The Yekaterinburg, Russia, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Providence

The Providence Bruins (7-8-0-0) completed a six-game road stretch, posting a record of 4-2-0-0. Four of those games came over the last week when the team split a two-game set in Canada and took two of four points in Charlotte. The P-Bruins sit in fifth place in the division are just five points back from the first place Checkers.

Riley Duran extended his point streak to four games by recording a career-high four assists in Wednesday’s 4-2 win at Charlotte. In the four-game road trip, the forward posted two goals and five assists. His tally in last Friday’s 5-4 win at Hamilton sparked a three-goal comeback in the third period. Duran ranks tied for third on the team in assists (8) and second in points (11) among active P-Bruins this season. The Woburn, Massachusetts, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (182nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Ivan Ivan also extended his point streak to four games with a game-winning power play goal in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory in Charlotte. The forward also recorded two key assists in the 5-4 third period comeback victory in Hamilton last Friday. He is tied for first on the team with two power play goals and ranks tied for third on the team in assists (8) and second in points (11) among active P-Bruins. The Ostrava, Czechia, native was acquired by Boston from Colorado on June 27 in exchange for Fabian Lysell, and signed a one-year, two-way contract with the organization.

Brendan Gaunce scored two goals in the P-Bruins’ 4-2 win at Charlotte on Friday. The forward scored on a breakaway fresh out of the penalty box to give Providence a 1-0 lead, before sending a backhanded shot under the crossbar from the bottom of the right circle just over four minutes later. Gaunce leads all active P-Bruins with eight goals and his 11 points rank tied for second among active P-Bruins. The Sudbury, Ontario, native signed a two-year, two-way contract with Boston on July 1.

More stats and information about the Bruins' prospects can be found below and on the Boston Bruins Prospects Site.

News Feed

Bruins Fall 5-2 to the Canadiens, ‘Hopefully a Good Lesson’

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canadiens

Practice Report: Eyssimont, Bruins Prepare for Rivalry Game Against Montreal

Boston Bruins to Host Causeway University Homecoming Game on November 12 in Celebration of Varsity Sweater Debut

Bergeron’s Teammates, Opponents Reflect on Legendary Career

Bruins Announce Additional Details for Patrice Bergeron’s Number 37 Retirement Ceremony on Dec. 1

Swayman Makes 40 Saves, Bruins Defeat Panthers for Fourth Straight Win

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

The Sunday Read: Inside the Anatomy of an NHL Fight with Jeannot and Kastelic

Bergeron Kicks Off Hockey Hall of Fame Weekend, 'Soak It All In’

Hagens Placed on IR, Expected to Miss a “Few Weeks”; Eyssimont Gets Call from Providence

Bruins Place James Hagens on IR; Recall Mikey Eyssimont

In the System: Letourneau Has Three-Point Weekend for Boston College

Zacha Scores Twice as Bruins Defeat Penguins for Third Straight Win

Need to Know: Bruins at Penguins

Practice Report: Brunet Prepares for Pittsburgh, Poitras Talks Injury

Practice Report: Kuraly Talks Depth Role, Sturm on Injury Updates

Bruins Beat Golden Knights 3-2 in Shootout, ‘No Quit Out There’