In the System: Pelosi’s Hat Trick Lifts Quinnipiac

Europe

Yuri Ivanov stopped a combined 87 of 89 shots faced in two wins for Spartak Moskova Jr. The netminder made 54 saves in a 3-1 victory over Yaroslavl Loko on Saturday, before making 33 stops in a 5-1 win in Sunday’s rematch. The Moscow, Russia, native boasts a 1.18 goals against average and a .966 save percentage through seven games this season with Spartak Moskova Jr. Ivanov was originally selected by Boston in the second round (56th overall) of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Matvei Kotkov scored a goal in Yaroslavl Lokomotiv’s 5-1 victory over Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk on Sunday. The forward totals six goals and two assists through 24 KHL games this season. The Yekaterinburg, Russia, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Providence

The Providence Bruins (7-8-0-0) completed a six-game road stretch, posting a record of 4-2-0-0. Four of those games came over the last week when the team split a two-game set in Canada and took two of four points in Charlotte. The P-Bruins sit in fifth place in the division are just five points back from the first place Checkers.

Riley Duran extended his point streak to four games by recording a career-high four assists in Wednesday’s 4-2 win at Charlotte. In the four-game road trip, the forward posted two goals and five assists. His tally in last Friday’s 5-4 win at Hamilton sparked a three-goal comeback in the third period. Duran ranks tied for third on the team in assists (8) and second in points (11) among active P-Bruins this season. The Woburn, Massachusetts, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (182nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Ivan Ivan also extended his point streak to four games with a game-winning power play goal in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory in Charlotte. The forward also recorded two key assists in the 5-4 third period comeback victory in Hamilton last Friday. He is tied for first on the team with two power play goals and ranks tied for third on the team in assists (8) and second in points (11) among active P-Bruins. The Ostrava, Czechia, native was acquired by Boston from Colorado on June 27 in exchange for Fabian Lysell, and signed a one-year, two-way contract with the organization.

Brendan Gaunce scored two goals in the P-Bruins’ 4-2 win at Charlotte on Friday. The forward scored on a breakaway fresh out of the penalty box to give Providence a 1-0 lead, before sending a backhanded shot under the crossbar from the bottom of the right circle just over four minutes later. Gaunce leads all active P-Bruins with eight goals and his 11 points rank tied for second among active P-Bruins. The Sudbury, Ontario, native signed a two-year, two-way contract with Boston on July 1.