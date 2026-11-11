Practice Report: Eyssimont, Bruins Prepare for Rivalry Game Against Montreal

Boston will debut its Hometown Remix “Varsity Sweaters” on Thursday at TD Garden

mikey cover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Mikey Eyssimont would not let himself get down on his circumstances.

​The 30-year-old forward made the Boston Bruins’ opening-night roster out of training camp in September, but was placed on waivers and assigned to Providence on Oct. 4. More than anything – the disappointment or frustration – the move lit a fire under him.

Eyssimont went on to lead the AHL with 13 goals in eight games, including three hat tricks, before being recalled by the main club on Saturday after James Hagens hit IR.

In his season debut, Eyssimont scored the game-winner against the Florida Panthers on Sunday, logging three shots through 8:14 of ice time on the second line with Morgan Geekie and Fraser Minten. That combination remained together during Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena.

“It felt good. I love practice for that reason – just kind of getting some confidence and feeling good about your game out here. Didn’t feel like I skipped a beat with any of the guys. Just enjoying today, for sure,” Eyssimont said. “You’re slotted in with two really good linemates, who make the game really easy. Geekie’s knack for offense and his shot, and Minten’s always in the right place…For me, it’s about playing my game and doing what I can to make them better and make their lives easier.”

After skating as a top-six stalwart for Providence, Eyssimont stepped into a similar role – with, granted, different responsibilities – for the Bruins.

“That was one of the reasons why we grabbed Mikey, because he can do that. He can play on the fourth line, but also we can put him on the third or second,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Good for him; he had a really good game, I thought. He’s just one of those players that I can put him in different situations, and that’s why he got the call.”

Eyssimont and McAvoy talk after Bruins practice on Wednesday

Eyssimont and the B’s are now preparing for an Atlantic Division rivalry matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at TD Garden, where they will also debut their Hometown Remix "Varsity Sweaters,” which pay homage to the rich collegiate hockey history in New England.

“It was my first taste last year of the Boston-Montreal rivalry – it was fun,” Eyssimont said. “They are just getting better and better as a team; that core is really good, especially right now the way they are playing. So it is going to be an exciting game.”

​Thursday is called the Causeway University Homecoming Game (centred around the launch of the Bruins’ fictional college), and will feature the spirit of a traditional homecoming celebration – highlighted by performances from the Northeastern Pep Band.

​“That’s going to be so cool…I haven’t played in front of a band since college, and it’s by far one of my favorite things that I remember. I think it’s what makes college sports so fun,” Charlie McAvoy, the former Boston University Terrier, said. “You see the emotion that goes into those [divisional games], and I am sure tomorrow will be the same thing. You have that added layer of the history of the rivalry. It will be fun…They’re a great team coming off a great season, so we’ve got to prepare. We had a good practice today, and we’ll be ready to go for those guys tomorrow.”

Boston enters Thursday’s contest on a four-game win streak, sitting atop the Atlantic Division with 27 points; Montreal is right behind in second with 26 points.

“Actually, I just got a question from a friend of mine yesterday, ‘What’s your biggest rivalry?’ And I said, ‘It’s still Montreal, for sure.’ Not even close,” Sturm said. “I’m really looking forward to tomorrow’s game. We also have the retro jerseys coming out, both teams, too. It should be a fun night, but you’re here to grab two points against a very good opponent.”

Sturm talks after Bruins practice on Wednesday

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