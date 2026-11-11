Practice Report: Eyssimont, Bruins Prepare for Rivalry Game Against Montreal

BOSTON –– Mikey Eyssimont would not let himself get down on his circumstances.

​The 30-year-old forward made the Boston Bruins’ opening-night roster out of training camp in September, but was placed on waivers and assigned to Providence on Oct. 4. More than anything – the disappointment or frustration – the move lit a fire under him.

Eyssimont went on to lead the AHL with 13 goals in eight games, including three hat tricks, before being recalled by the main club on Saturday after James Hagens hit IR.

In his season debut, Eyssimont scored the game-winner against the Florida Panthers on Sunday, logging three shots through 8:14 of ice time on the second line with Morgan Geekie and Fraser Minten. That combination remained together during Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena.

“It felt good. I love practice for that reason – just kind of getting some confidence and feeling good about your game out here. Didn’t feel like I skipped a beat with any of the guys. Just enjoying today, for sure,” Eyssimont said. “You’re slotted in with two really good linemates, who make the game really easy. Geekie’s knack for offense and his shot, and Minten’s always in the right place…For me, it’s about playing my game and doing what I can to make them better and make their lives easier.”

After skating as a top-six stalwart for Providence, Eyssimont stepped into a similar role – with, granted, different responsibilities – for the Bruins.

“That was one of the reasons why we grabbed Mikey, because he can do that. He can play on the fourth line, but also we can put him on the third or second,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Good for him; he had a really good game, I thought. He’s just one of those players that I can put him in different situations, and that’s why he got the call.”