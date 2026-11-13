Practice Report: Bruins Learn, Look to Rebound Against Wild

Boston will host Minnesota on Saturday night at TD Garden

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By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Just over 12 hours after the final buzzer at TD Garden on Thursday night, the Boston Bruins were back on the ice Friday morning, getting in a full practice.

​The B’s fell 5-2 to the Montreal Canadiens and are now gearing up to host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

“I think our practice today was video. We touched on a few things, areas we have to get better, but in general, the message today was by video,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Just wanted to make it very clear to the guys how the game went yesterday and how we have to get better.”

Sturm is using the tape as a learning opportunity for his group, who has another tall task this weekend with the Wild, who sit first in the Central Division with 32 points.

​“Obviously, it wasn’t the way we wanted to come out and perform last night, so some things to learn from. We want to make sure that we’re coming out ready to go, first of all, and then get into our game right away. Not trying to change anything up, just do what has been bringing us success for the whole year,” Tanner Jeannot said. “It was just about some reminders of what we’re doing when we’re having success, getting back into that mindset and getting ready for a big one tomorrow night.”

The forward lines remained the same for Boston on Friday, including Jeannot on the fourth line with Matt Poitras and Mark Kastelic. James Hagens, who was placed on Injured Reserve earlier this week, did not participate but watched from the bench for portions of practice.

Sturm speaks with the media after practice at TD Garden

“He’s doing really good. He’s been around every day. He’s a hockey nerd, and a kid – he just wants to play hockey,” Sturm said of Hagens. “He wants to be around the guys, and I think overall, he’s getting better every day. Just have to be patient, but it’s nice to have him around.”

Sturm adjusted some of his defensive pairings, having Frederic Brunet skate with Connor Clifton and Mason Lohrei skate with Jonathan Aspirot.

“We [haven’t] made a decision yet,” Sturm said. “We switched a few pairs around, but we will decide tomorrow how we’re going to do it.”

Saturday marks the second of two regular-season meetings between Minnesota and Boston. The Bruins lost 4-1 to the Wild on Oct. 3 at Grand Casino Arena, and will look to get back in the win column with the rematch on home ice.​

“I think we’ve shown it so far this year – that’s exactly it, you flip the page, take your lessons and you learn from them. That’s what today was all about,” Jeannot said. “It is going to be a good challenge, and see how we respond. I believe in the guys in here, and I think we’re going to come ready to go.”

Jeannot speaks with the media after practice at TD Garden

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