Practice Report: Bruins Learn, Look to Rebound Against Wild

BOSTON –– Just over 12 hours after the final buzzer at TD Garden on Thursday night, the Boston Bruins were back on the ice Friday morning, getting in a full practice.

​The B’s fell 5-2 to the Montreal Canadiens and are now gearing up to host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

“I think our practice today was video. We touched on a few things, areas we have to get better, but in general, the message today was by video,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Just wanted to make it very clear to the guys how the game went yesterday and how we have to get better.”

Sturm is using the tape as a learning opportunity for his group, who has another tall task this weekend with the Wild, who sit first in the Central Division with 32 points.

​“Obviously, it wasn’t the way we wanted to come out and perform last night, so some things to learn from. We want to make sure that we’re coming out ready to go, first of all, and then get into our game right away. Not trying to change anything up, just do what has been bringing us success for the whole year,” Tanner Jeannot said. “It was just about some reminders of what we’re doing when we’re having success, getting back into that mindset and getting ready for a big one tomorrow night.”

The forward lines remained the same for Boston on Friday, including Jeannot on the fourth line with Matt Poitras and Mark Kastelic. James Hagens, who was placed on Injured Reserve earlier this week, did not participate but watched from the bench for portions of practice.