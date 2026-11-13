Bruins Fall 5-2 to the Canadiens, ‘Hopefully a Good Lesson’

Casey Mittelstadt scored Boston’s two goals in the loss on Thursday

cover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– It was not the Boston Bruins’ night on Thursday at TD Garden.

The group fell 5-2 to the Montreal Canadiens in the first of four matchups between the Atlantic Division opponents.

“Hopefully a good lesson,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We always talk about how hard this league is and especially a rivalry like this, a game like that, Montreal at home. And we were just very flat.”

The Bruins got out to a slow start, falling behind 5-0 by the 14:15 mark of the middle frame. Kirby Dach and Josh Anderson scored for Montreal in the first period, before Jake Evans, Cole Caufield and Phillip Danault extended the gap in the second.​

“It’s something we’ve been struggling with the whole season, but we were able to come [back] in the games and overall end up winning, so kind of forget about the bad starts,” David Pastrnak said. “But against a team like Montreal, it’s unacceptable to start like that. It’s on us players. Take the responsibility.”

Michael DiPietro relieved Jeremy Swayman in net after Caufield’s tally made it 4-0 at 8:14.

“You never want to do that, and you care so much,” Swayman said. “I trust Marco 100%, his decisions, and I think at that time, that was the right call. I think we responded well and, as you could tell, we had a good push. So whatever it takes for us to get that push is what we needed.”

Swayman’s teammates took the blame.

“It’s definitely not on Sway. It was just bad plays in front of the net, some breakaways,” Frederic Brunet said. “We’ve got to be better for him. He’s been saving games for us, and I think he deserved better.”

Bruins fall to Habs 5-2 at home on Thursday

Casey Mittelstadt got Boston on the board off a two-on-one rush with linemate Elias Lindholm. Nikita Zadorov pushed it up to Lindholm from the defensive end, and the center dished the puck to Mittelstadt, who pulled it to his backhand and tucked past Montreal goalie Jacob Fowler at 14:53 of the second.​

“We know they’re a good team, and we’ve got to be ready to go. I think we kind of buried ourselves and obviously tried to fight back, but probably too little too late,” Mittelstadt said.

It marked Mittelstadt’s sixth goal of the season, and extended Lindholm’s point streak to five games. The duo got back to it in the third, pulling the Bruins within three just 53 seconds into the period.

Lindholm collected a loose puck in the slot from Will Borgen’s initial shot and shoveled it on net, where Mittelstadt was stationed to whack in the rebound and make it 5-2 for his second tally of the game and seventh of the year.

It proved to be not enough, though, as Montreal skated away with the two points.

“You’re going to have games like this; it’s a long year, but you want to at least find your game and feel good heading into the next one. You don’t want it to carry over,” Mittelstadt said. “I think that we did some good things maybe later in the game in the second and third, but at the same time, it's a big match for us and a big rivalry – we’d like to be ready to go and have a better night.”

The B’s will look to bounce back on Saturday when they host the Minnesota Wild for a 7 p.m. matchup.

Sturm reacts following 5-2 loss vs. MTL

Related Content

Bergeron’s Teammates, Opponents Reflect on Legendary Career

Patrice Bergeron HHOF Induction Speech

The Sunday Read: Inside the Anatomy of an NHL Fight with Jeannot and Kastelic

Toy Shopping Interviews: H. Lindholm and Brunet

News Feed

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canadiens

Practice Report: Eyssimont, Bruins Prepare for Rivalry Game Against Montreal

Boston Bruins to Host Causeway University Homecoming Game on November 12 in Celebration of Varsity Sweater Debut

Bergeron’s Teammates, Opponents Reflect on Legendary Career

Bruins Announce Additional Details for Patrice Bergeron’s Number 37 Retirement Ceremony on Dec. 1

Swayman Makes 40 Saves, Bruins Defeat Panthers for Fourth Straight Win

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

The Sunday Read: Inside the Anatomy of an NHL Fight with Jeannot and Kastelic

Bergeron Kicks Off Hockey Hall of Fame Weekend, 'Soak It All In’

Hagens Placed on IR, Expected to Miss a “Few Weeks”; Eyssimont Gets Call from Providence

Bruins Place James Hagens on IR; Recall Mikey Eyssimont

In the System: Letourneau Has Three-Point Weekend for Boston College

Zacha Scores Twice as Bruins Defeat Penguins for Third Straight Win

Need to Know: Bruins at Penguins

Practice Report: Brunet Prepares for Pittsburgh, Poitras Talks Injury

Practice Report: Kuraly Talks Depth Role, Sturm on Injury Updates

Bruins Beat Golden Knights 3-2 in Shootout, ‘No Quit Out There’

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Golden Knights