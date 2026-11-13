Bruins Fall 5-2 to the Canadiens, ‘Hopefully a Good Lesson’

BOSTON –– It was not the Boston Bruins’ night on Thursday at TD Garden.

The group fell 5-2 to the Montreal Canadiens in the first of four matchups between the Atlantic Division opponents.

“Hopefully a good lesson,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We always talk about how hard this league is and especially a rivalry like this, a game like that, Montreal at home. And we were just very flat.”

The Bruins got out to a slow start, falling behind 5-0 by the 14:15 mark of the middle frame. Kirby Dach and Josh Anderson scored for Montreal in the first period, before Jake Evans, Cole Caufield and Phillip Danault extended the gap in the second.​

“It’s something we’ve been struggling with the whole season, but we were able to come [back] in the games and overall end up winning, so kind of forget about the bad starts,” David Pastrnak said. “But against a team like Montreal, it’s unacceptable to start like that. It’s on us players. Take the responsibility.”

Michael DiPietro relieved Jeremy Swayman in net after Caufield’s tally made it 4-0 at 8:14.

“You never want to do that, and you care so much,” Swayman said. “I trust Marco 100%, his decisions, and I think at that time, that was the right call. I think we responded well and, as you could tell, we had a good push. So whatever it takes for us to get that push is what we needed.”

Swayman’s teammates took the blame.

“It’s definitely not on Sway. It was just bad plays in front of the net, some breakaways,” Frederic Brunet said. “We’ve got to be better for him. He’s been saving games for us, and I think he deserved better.”