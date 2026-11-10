Bergeron’s Teammates, Opponents Reflect on Legendary Career

TORONTO –– Ray Bourque’s phone rang last month with a Toronto area code.

It was Kelly Masse, director of corporate and media relations at the Hockey Hall of Fame, with a question. Would Bourque like to give Patrice Bergeron his Honoured Member blazer ahead of the 2026 induction?

The answer was an obvious yes, Bourque said. And so, in front of 18,000 Maple Leafs fans at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday ahead of the game against the New Jersey Devils, Bourque walked out to center ice to meet Bergeron and put his Hockey Hall of Fame jacket on. The applause for the two Boston Bruins poured out – in Toronto.

“I was so honored to be part of that night,” Bourque said. “To be part of it – I’ve been one of his biggest fans over the last two decades that he played with the Bruins. Very special player and person.”

Bourque, who spent 21 seasons with the Bruins (1979-2000), earned his spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004, has been in Bergeron’s position. He urged him to enjoy the moment, no matter how busy the celebration weekend is.

“You will remember this forever. It’s very, very special to share with your family and everybody who is here for him,” Bourque said. “I just wish I got to play with him. All areas – you think about his character, his humbleness, his work ethic, his preparation, how he is off the ice, what he means to Boston. All around, you couldn’t ask for anything better; what he gave Boston for 19 years.”

Bourque was one of many B’s alumni, management, staff and current players who came to support Bergeron on Monday as he was officially inducted into hockey history forever. Zdeno Chara, who entered the hall in 2025, presented Bergeron with his plaque on stage.

“I wouldn’t be here receiving this plaque today without my teammates,” Bergeron said in his speech, and profusely reiterated all weekend.

His teammates would not be where they are without Bergeron, either. Andrew Ference, who was in Boston for seven years (2006-13), is preparing to host Bergeron’s number retirement at TD Garden on Dec. 1 and would not miss the first of two momentous events for No. 37.