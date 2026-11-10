Bergeron’s Teammates, Opponents Reflect on Legendary Career

Patrice Bergeron was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday night in Toronto

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By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

TORONTO –– Ray Bourque’s phone rang last month with a Toronto area code.

It was Kelly Masse, director of corporate and media relations at the Hockey Hall of Fame, with a question. Would Bourque like to give Patrice Bergeron his Honoured Member blazer ahead of the 2026 induction?

The answer was an obvious yes, Bourque said. And so, in front of 18,000 Maple Leafs fans at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday ahead of the game against the New Jersey Devils, Bourque walked out to center ice to meet Bergeron and put his Hockey Hall of Fame jacket on. The applause for the two Boston Bruins poured out – in Toronto.

“I was so honored to be part of that night,” Bourque said. “To be part of it – I’ve been one of his biggest fans over the last two decades that he played with the Bruins. Very special player and person.”

Bourque, who spent 21 seasons with the Bruins (1979-2000), earned his spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004, has been in Bergeron’s position. He urged him to enjoy the moment, no matter how busy the celebration weekend is.

“You will remember this forever. It’s very, very special to share with your family and everybody who is here for him,” Bourque said. “I just wish I got to play with him. All areas – you think about his character, his humbleness, his work ethic, his preparation, how he is off the ice, what he means to Boston. All around, you couldn’t ask for anything better; what he gave Boston for 19 years.”

Bourque was one of many B’s alumni, management, staff and current players who came to support Bergeron on Monday as he was officially inducted into hockey history forever. Zdeno Chara, who entered the hall in 2025, presented Bergeron with his plaque on stage.

“I wouldn’t be here receiving this plaque today without my teammates,” Bergeron said in his speech, and profusely reiterated all weekend.

His teammates would not be where they are without Bergeron, either. Andrew Ference, who was in Boston for seven years (2006-13), is preparing to host Bergeron’s number retirement at TD Garden on Dec. 1 and would not miss the first of two momentous events for No. 37.

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“We’re just so pumped for him. He’s honestly, and I’m not just saying this because he’s my friend, but he’s one of the very few that universally are just loved by his fiercest rivals, his teammates and friends – and deservedly so. He’s a great player, but his demeanor, the way he carries himself, who he is as a person is just next level,” Ference said. “I knew him from the years of just dinners and conversations. When I researched his numbers, I didn’t realize some of the ridiculous stats that he had from actually playing…It was a little bit like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re even better than I knew you were.’”

Ference is right – it can be jarring to break down Bergeron’s statistical impact on the organization. Over 1,294 career games, he logged 427 goals and 613 assists for 1,040 points, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to reach the 1,000-point mark. Bergeron is also a member of the Triple Gold Club, having won Olympic gold (2010, 2014), the IIHF World Championship (2004) and the Stanley Cup (2011).

Much of the 2011 Stanley Cup Championship team was in attendance on Monday, as were current Bruins Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak, whose early careers were shaped by Bergeron’s play and leadership.

McAvoy first entered the Boston locker room in the 2016-17 playoffs. He was fresh off two years at Boston University and a short stint in Providence.

“At the time, it was both him and Zee. They were the two figures that I was like, ‘Mr. Bergeron, Mr. Chara.’ They had already had this pedigree as NHL players, and I was just starstruck to be there with them. I will never forget how they treated me like I had known them for years…They cared how I was doing; they were so nice to me, allowed me to find my best and play my best. That was a gift that they gave me, and something that I am trying to carry forward,” McAvoy said. “There are not many people that you will come across who are as amazing as Patrice Bergeron. To be able to have played with him is something that I will tell my kids about one day. To be here tonight to support him is really an honor.”

The Mr. Bergeron address did not last long for McAvoy, despite his rookie status.

“He and Zee both were like, ‘I’m Patrice, I’m Zdeno. That will be enough of that,’” McAvoy recalled with a laugh. “Right away, that was kind of cut out. Just another testament to them – like we had known each other for years, that was their personality.”

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Pastrnak got to learn the ropes of the NHL alongside Bergeron, playing on his wing. During the 2016-17 season, when the then 20-year-old Pastrnak started consistently skating with Bergeron, he posted a 70-point season with 34 goals and 36 assists. There is no need to explain what Pastrnak has turned into for the B’s, partially under the tutelage of Bergeron.  

“I couldn’t be more happy to be here because we all know he is the most perfect guy with his career and the person he is. I couldn’t be more lucky to be his friend,” Pastrnak said. “I think we are all blessed that we were able to be a part of his career. There is one thing that you do on the ice – and that’s obviously why he’s being celebrated today – but for me, the biggest part is the way he is as a human being. I learned from him so much as a man, as a family guy…Not many players like him.”

Bergeron’s opponents were quick to give him similar praise while walking down the red carpet. Earlier in the weekend, Bergeron was asked which player had given him the most trouble over the course of his career. His answer was Chris Pronger, who reminisced about the two’s battles ahead of the ceremony.

​“You knew you had to be prepared and come with your best with his consistency and the way he plays the game. He’s an incredibly smart player, which I’m sure you’ve heard a ton of already today. Just a consummate pro,” Pronger said. “You want to challenge yourself against the best. You want to see how you match up on any given night, and then continue to elevate your play. He certainly did that against me, and I wanted his best to challenge myself and continue to improve and learn.”

Even P.K. Subban, who was a defenseman for the rival Montreal Canadiens during the peak of Bergeron’s career, couldn’t help but compliment the newest Hockey Hall of Famer.

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“He’s a great player, a smart player, always a guy who was in the mix for the Selke Trophy and one of the top two-way players in the game. But I think something that he got credit for towards the latter part of his career was more the leadership role that he stepped into. That’s where I really noticed him,” Subban said. “The Boston Bruins organization, the fabric that very much lives in that B-spoked wheel, I think that’s what you guys call it, he exudes that…I’m getting a little sick going on and on here, but you’ve got to get the point. He’s exceptional, and he’s one of the best to ever play the game in that position.”

The ever-humble Bergeron predictably gave credit to those he played against, his teammates, family, the staff and every person who has touched his career, both professionally and during the pond-hockey days, in his speech. It was on brand in a way that explains why fans’ vision got a bit blurry, glazed by tears, as he reflected on a truly legendary career – all of which took place in Boston. And how lucky are we?

“To the fans and the city of Boston, thank you for welcoming me and standing behind me throughout my career. It was an absolute privilege to play in front of you for two decades. Thank you for your passion and making this journey so special,” Bergeron said. “The Boston Bruins are more than a hockey team; they’re part of Boston’s identity. Built by legends, cherished by generations and deeply connected to the community. Being part of that history is one of the greatest accomplishments of my life.”

Patrice Bergeron's HHOF Induction Speech

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