Need to Know: Bruins vs. Wild

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins will look to bounce back on Saturday when they host the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden for a 7 p.m. puck drop.

The B’s fell 5-2 to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday and are working to pick up two points as the homestand continues.

​“We’ve got to go back to playing good defense again. Having five goals against 5-on-5 – that’s not us. Not at all,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We can’t afford that against one of the hottest teams in the league. That’s our game, anyway: playing good defense and then move from there.”

​The forward lines will remain the same, Sturm said, but he made an adjustment on the backend. Connor Clifton is set to slot onto the third pair alongside Frederic Brunet, while Mason Lohrei draws out for the first time this season.

​“It will be good. He’s obviously a great player, and he’s playing some great hockey. I want to get in there and complement him how I can. Be loud for him and help him the best I can,” Clifton said. “I’ve [been physical] my whole career. That’s exactly what I bring. That’s what got me here and kept me here every year. I want to bring that, I try to play that physical game and take away that time and space and plays so we can get our forwards the puck and let them do what they do best.”

Saturday will mark Clifton’s eighth matchup of the year. The veteran defenseman has one assist while averaging 19:43 of ice time per night. It will be the first time Brunet and Clifton skate together in game action.

“I think, hopefully, with a righty and a lefty, also with a little bit of experience with Cliffy coming in, helping out Brunet a little bit,” Sturm said. “I think that’s what we’re looking for – to have it a little bit cleaner, I would say, and limit the D-zone time.”