Need to Know: Bruins vs. Wild

Jeremy Swayman will start in net for Boston on Saturday at TD Garden

khus cover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins will look to bounce back on Saturday when they host the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden for a 7 p.m. puck drop.

The B’s fell 5-2 to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday and are working to pick up two points as the homestand continues.

​“We’ve got to go back to playing good defense again. Having five goals against 5-on-5 – that’s not us. Not at all,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We can’t afford that against one of the hottest teams in the league. That’s our game, anyway: playing good defense and then move from there.”

​The forward lines will remain the same, Sturm said, but he made an adjustment on the backend. Connor Clifton is set to slot onto the third pair alongside Frederic Brunet, while Mason Lohrei draws out for the first time this season.

​“It will be good. He’s obviously a great player, and he’s playing some great hockey. I want to get in there and complement him how I can. Be loud for him and help him the best I can,” Clifton said. “I’ve [been physical] my whole career. That’s exactly what I bring. That’s what got me here and kept me here every year. I want to bring that, I try to play that physical game and take away that time and space and plays so we can get our forwards the puck and let them do what they do best.”

Saturday will mark Clifton’s eighth matchup of the year. The veteran defenseman has one assist while averaging 19:43 of ice time per night. It will be the first time Brunet and Clifton skate together in game action.

“I think, hopefully, with a righty and a lefty, also with a little bit of experience with Cliffy coming in, helping out Brunet a little bit,” Sturm said. “I think that’s what we’re looking for – to have it a little bit cleaner, I would say, and limit the D-zone time.”

Clifton and Mittelstadt speak with the media ahead of matchup vs MIN

Wait, There’s More

  • Jeremy Swayman will be in net for Boston, marking his 15th start of the season. The goaltender has a 2.42 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage through that stretch. It will be Swayman’s first time facing the Wild this year; Michael DiPietro played in the groups’ first matchup in October.
  • Casey Mittelstadt scored twice for the Bruins in their loss against Montreal on Thursday. The 27-year-old forward now has seven goals through 19 games, which ties Elias Lindholm for second-most on the team, behind David Pastrnak, who has eight. Mittelstadt remains on the third line with Lindholm and Marat Khusnutdinov.
  • Khusnutdinov was a second-round pick for Minnesota in the 2020 NHL Draft. The 24-year-old forward spent two seasons with the organization before getting traded to Boston in March 2025, and subsequently signed a three-year extension in October. Khusnutdinov has six points (three goals, three assists) in 19 games thus far. Mittelstadt on Khusnutdinov: “Khusy is flying around, for sure. Hilarious to play with. He’s filled in well. I think Khusy does so many things that don’t always show up on the scoresheet; so good defensively and such a good forechecker. It’s been a blast and try to keep it going.”

Opposing View

  • The Wild are closing out their three-game road trip in Boston, most recently beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. Matt Boldy had a hat trick, and Michael McCarron and Danila Yurov also scored in the win. Netminder Jesper Wallstedt posted 26 saves. Minnesota has won four of its last five games ahead of Saturday’s tilt in Boston.
  • Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 21 games this season. The 29-year-old winger is expected to be on the first line and is also on the first power-play unit; six of his goals have come on the man advantage.
  • Quinn Hughes leads all Minnesota defensemen with 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) through 21 games. The 27-year-old blueliner is projected to be on the first pair with Jonas Brodin. Hughes is averaging 28:12 of ice time per night, which is the most of any skater on the Wild.

Sturm speaks with the media ahead of matchup vs MIN

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