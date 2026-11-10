Boston Bruins to Host Causeway University Homecoming Game on November 12 in Celebration of Varsity Sweater Debut

The Boston Bruins will host their Causeway University Homecoming Game on Thursday, November 12 against the Montreal Canadiens to celebrate the debut of the team’s recently unveiled Varsity Sweater. The Causeway University Homecoming Game – centered around the launch of the Bruins’ fictional college – will draw inspiration from the Varsity Sweater's classic collegiate styling and will embrace the spirit of a traditional university homecoming celebration.

The Bruins’ Varsity Sweater was launched on Nov. 2 as part of the National Hockey League (NHL) and Fanatics Hometown Remix collection, which uniquely and authentically celebrates the fans, city and local culture of each team. Thursday's Original Six matchup between the Bruins and the Canadiens will be the be first time two teams faceoff in their respective Hometown Remix uniforms.

The Varsity Sweater is the Bruins' first all-brown uniform since its inaugural season in 1924 and includes Ivy League prep stylings that pay homage to the rich collegiate hockey landscape in Boston. The Bruins will wear the Varsity Sweater a total of 12 times throughout the 2026-27 season. For more information on the Varsity Sweater and to see the full list of wear dates, click HERE.

Causeway University was inspired by Boston’s college hockey scene and the energy of Causeway Street. The fictional prestigious institution leans into the Bruins’ century-plus history and is stylized to directly reflect the design of the Varsity Sweaters.

As part of Thursday’s Causeway University Homecoming Game, the Bruins will be integrating a variety of elements reminiscent of collegiate sporting events into the gameday experience. Fans will be welcomed to TD Garden with a performance by the Northeastern University Pep Band in The Hub on Causeway, and fans will also be serenaded by the band throughout the game during select TV timeouts and intermissions. All ticketed fans will receive a Causeway University T-shirt, which will be placed on the backs of seats in the arena bowl. Leading into pregame ceremonies, the Bruins will take the ice through a special college-inspired entrance. Additionally, select in-game features will take on a college hockey theme.

The Homecoming Game will also debut the first of Causeway University's “Syllabus Assignments” via the Bruins + TD Garden App, which will be available to fans on each of the 12 Varsity Sweater wear dates. Fans can participate by keeping an eye out for a scrambled code word, which will be shared on Bruins' radio and TV broadcasts, on Bruins social media channels, and in-game during home games at TD Garden, then visiting the Bruins + TD Garden App to unscramble and submit the word. With each completed assignment, fans will be entered to win an autographed Bruins Varsity Sweater. For more information, visit BostonBruins.com/CausewayUniversity.

Limited tickets for the Nov. 12 Homecoming Game remain available for purchase. For more information and to purchase tickets to the game, visit BostonBruins.com/Tickets.

The Bruins Varsity Sweaters and official Hometown Remix merchandise are available for purchase now at BostonProShop.com and in-store at the ProShop, powered by ’47, at The Hub on Causeway (84 Causeway St., Boston, MA 02114).

For the latest Bruins news, team updates, access to ticket offers promotions and more, fans should sign up for the Bruins newsletter at bostonbruins.com/newsletter or download the Bruins + TD Garden official mobile app.