Ovechkin scores No. 891 in Capitals win against Bruins

David Pastrnak scored twice for the Bruins (30-36-9), who have lost nine consecutive games (0-8-1). Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves.

“Guys are trying to get a win,” Boston coach Joe Sacco said. “You want to just make sure that you keep battling, you keep playing through it, and I thought we did tonight. ... We’re going to play hard right to the very end.”

Nic Dowd gave Washington a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at 13:32 of the first period. Pastrnak hustled to keep the puck in at the offensive blue line, but it deflected into the neutral zone, leading to a 2-on-1. Dowd then elected to shoot from the left circle and roofed a shot over Swayman's glove.

After Ovechkin extended the lead, Vinni Lettieri, who was placed on waivers by Boston on Sunday, cut it to 2-1 at 6:05 of the second period. Lindgren tried to clear the puck around the boards, but it caromed into the low slot, where Lettieri lifted a shot past the goalie's blocker.

Pastrnak tied the game at 2-2 at 17:12, redirecting a one-timed pass from Morgan Geekie past Lindgren on the power play.

“We’ve got to be careful,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “There are momentum swings in hockey games, you’re going to lose momentum and mistakes are going to happen. We have got to figure out a way, especially down the stretch, and I understand where we’re at and where guys’ minds are at, but you have to be able to change momentum in games. We talked multiple times, and they heard from me multiple times during the second period, and we could not change momentum. It was mistake after mistake, and it’s going to happen, but you have to limit it to five minutes. It can’t be 20 straight minutes of coming off the rails. It’s a 2-2 hockey game and now a brand new game. ... If you don’t manage momentum in three weeks, you’re going to have a short playoff run. We need to make sure we can handle those situations no matter what the circumstances.”

Strome put the Capitals back in front 3-2 at 10:37 of the third period, tapping the puck in at the left post after Aliaksei Protas' one-timer from the point ricocheted off the end boards.