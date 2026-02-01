The Sunday Read: Swayman’s Special Feature on Stadium Series Mask

TAMPA –– Keith Robinson tossed a pair of tinted sunglasses over to Matt Falconer.

Falconer, the Boston Bruins’ assistant equipment manager, was about to open Jeremy Swayman’s bag and place the goaltender’s gear into his temporary stall at Raymond James Stadium.

Shades were needed.

“The bag was glowing when I opened it up, that’s how I knew they were in here,” Falconer said. “It is pretty bright, but I guess it’s fitting for Florida. The guys shooting on him might need sunglasses.”​

Swayman got to design a new pair of pads, gloves and a mask for Sunday’s Stadium Series matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and he fully embraced the special-edition yellow the B’s are sporting on their jerseys.

“I don’t know – they let the colorblind kid choose his color scheme,” Swayman said. “I think it was a little brighter than expected, but I’ve gotten some pretty good feedback.”

It was Swayman’s mask, though, that might have been the biggest surprise. Apart from the Bruins’ Stadium Series logo, the bear-claw B and pirate ship details, the netminder added a nod to the equipment and training staff on the back – including Falconer and Robinson.

The sketch shows the group in a golf cart, with Swayman depicted as his nickname, a Bulldog.​

“That was pretty cool. Obviously, I wasn't expecting that. I didn’t know about it until today. It came in, and he kept saying, ‘Wait until you see my Stadium Series mask,’” Falconer. “It was a nice touch for us being on the mask.”

Swayman was excited to unveil the project when it arrived at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday.