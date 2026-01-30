In the System: Providence Keeps on Rolling

Zellers, Letourneau maintain strong play in NCAA

PROV
By Jordan Conn
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Providence

The Providence Bruins (30-8-1-0) earned six out of six possible points last weekend, all of which contained bonus hockey. The P-Bruins defeated the Belleville Senators 2-1 in overtime last Friday, took down the Bridgeport Islanders 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday, and beat the Toronto Marlies 4-3 in overtime on Sunday. Providence ranks in second place in the AHL (61 points) and first in the Atlantic Division, ahead of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (58 points) while having four games in hand.

Fabian Lysell posted two goals and an assist in Providence’s three wins last weekend. The forward scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist, helping the P-Bruins take down the Belleville Senators 2-1 last Friday. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native, then tallied the opening goal in Sunday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Toronto Marlies. Lysell has scored two of Providence’s seven overtime goals this season and totals 14 goals and 20 assists through 35 games this season.

Matthew Poitras recorded three points last weekend. The forward scored the game-tying goal late in the third frame of the P-Bruins’ 2-1 overtime victory over the Senators on Friday, before scoring a power play goal and adding an assist in the 4-3 overtime win over the Marlies on Sunday. The Whitby, Ontario, native is tied for the team lead with five power play goals and totals eight goals and 16 assists through 39 games this season.

Georgii Merkulov notched a goal and an assist in the 4-3 overtime victory over the Marlies on Sunday. The forward tallied a goal in the middle frame and recorded the primary assist on Jordan Harris’ overtime tally. Merkulov’s assist was the 209th point of his career, ranking him second all-time in Providence Bruins scoring. He trails Andy Hilbert (2001-05) who totaled 210 career points. The Ryazan, Russia, native has amassed 14 goals and 16 assists through 37 games this season.

NCAA

  • Will Zellers recorded a four-point weekend in No. 4 ranked North Dakota’s two-win weekend at Arizona State. The forward assisted on a shorthanded goal in the first period of Friday’s 7-4 win before tallying two goals in the third period. On Saturday, he scored early in the final frame to tie the game, leading to an eventual 5-3 victory. Zellers totals 13 goals and eight assists for 21 points through 25 games of his first NCAA hockey season. The Maple Grove, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Colorado in the third round (76th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired via trade along with Casey Mittelstadt and a second round pick in the 2025 draft (Liam Pettersson) for Charlie Coyle and a fifth round pick in 2026.
  • Dean Letourneau posted a three-point game in No. 13 ranked Boston College’s 5-2 win over New Hampshire last Friday. The forward scored on the power play early in the opening frame to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead, before adding an assist in the second period and scoring the empty net goal in the final frame. Letourneau leads Boston College with 13 goals and is tied for the team lead in points (23) with James Hagens. The Arnprior, Ontario, native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Juniors

  • Cole Chandler netted a hat trick and added an assist in the Shawinigan Cataractes 10-2 victory over Rimouski Océanic on Sunday. The forward’s tally in the first period stood as the game-winning goal, before scoring twice in the middle frame and adding an assist on the lone goal in the final period. Chandler totals 15 goals and 24 assists through 44 QMJHL games this season. The Bedford, Nova Scotia, native was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Cooper Simpson scored two goals in the Youngstown Phantoms’ 12-1 victory over the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. The forward’s tallies came back-to-back at the end of the second period and early in the final frame. Simpson ranks tied for first in the USHL with 54 points and third with 23 goals through 41 USHL games this season. The Shakopee, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (79th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Europe

  • Kirill Yemelyanov recorded three points in his last two games. The forward notched a goal and an assist in a 6-0 win for Yaroslavl Loko Jr. over Saint Petersburg SKA Academy on Tuesday and scored a goal in a 9-2 victory over JHC Dynamo-Kareliya last Sunday. Through 39 Russian Junior Hockey League games this season, Yemelyanov totals 21 goals and 18 assists. The Irkutsk, Russia, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

