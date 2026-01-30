In the System: Providence Keeps on Rolling

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Providence

The Providence Bruins (30-8-1-0) earned six out of six possible points last weekend, all of which contained bonus hockey. The P-Bruins defeated the Belleville Senators 2-1 in overtime last Friday, took down the Bridgeport Islanders 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday, and beat the Toronto Marlies 4-3 in overtime on Sunday. Providence ranks in second place in the AHL (61 points) and first in the Atlantic Division, ahead of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (58 points) while having four games in hand.

Fabian Lysell posted two goals and an assist in Providence’s three wins last weekend. The forward scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist, helping the P-Bruins take down the Belleville Senators 2-1 last Friday. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native, then tallied the opening goal in Sunday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Toronto Marlies. Lysell has scored two of Providence’s seven overtime goals this season and totals 14 goals and 20 assists through 35 games this season.