Florida Native Peeke Talks Stadium Series, ‘Going To Be Pretty Special’

TAMPA –– Andrew Peeke is one of the rare hockey players who does not have a story about skating on a frozen pond growing up.​

The Boston Bruins defenseman – and Parkland, Florida native – started his journey in the Sunshine State.

​“I’ve only skated on an outdoor rink, or even a pond, less than 10 times total,” Peeke said.

On Sunday, he will add one to the count as his team competes in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium against the Tampa Bay Lightning.​

There are only 11 active Florida-born NHL players in the league this season. Peeke is one of them, and it is important to him. It makes the weekend’s event carry a bit more meaning, too.​

“Me and a couple of my buddies who have gotten to this point, we take a lot of pride in being from Florida because we know there are only so few of us,” Peeke said. “Being able to play an outdoor game and experience that – I would’ve never guessed that they could pull this off growing up as a kid, but it’s going to be pretty special.”

Parkland is around a four-hour drive from Tampa, and a group of Peeke’s family and friends will be in attendance for the game.

“They're really excited for it, so it’s really cool,” he said.

Peeke, born in 1998, witnessed the beginnings of the NHL in the state. The Tampa Bay Lightning’s inaugural season was 1992-93, before the Florida Panthers joined the league in 1993-94. Peeke did a skating clinic with the Panthers’ mascot when he was four years old, which was one of his first introductions to the game.

While the 27-year-old blueliner played youth hockey in Florida, he had to leave to get to the next level. Peeke went to the South Kent School to skate with the Selects Academy when he was 14, and played one year in the USHL in 2015-16 before going to the University of Notre Dame for three seasons of NCAA hockey (2016-19). It all helped him become a second-round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2016 and, eventually, land in Boston.