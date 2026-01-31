Florida Native Peeke Talks Stadium Series, ‘Going To Be Pretty Special’

The Bruins face the Lightning on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium

By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

TAMPA –– Andrew Peeke is one of the rare hockey players who does not have a story about skating on a frozen pond growing up.​

The Boston Bruins defenseman – and Parkland, Florida native – started his journey in the Sunshine State.

​“I’ve only skated on an outdoor rink, or even a pond, less than 10 times total,” Peeke said.

On Sunday, he will add one to the count as his team competes in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium against the Tampa Bay Lightning.​

There are only 11 active Florida-born NHL players in the league this season. Peeke is one of them, and it is important to him. It makes the weekend’s event carry a bit more meaning, too.​

“Me and a couple of my buddies who have gotten to this point, we take a lot of pride in being from Florida because we know there are only so few of us,” Peeke said. “Being able to play an outdoor game and experience that – I would’ve never guessed that they could pull this off growing up as a kid, but it’s going to be pretty special.”

Parkland is around a four-hour drive from Tampa, and a group of Peeke’s family and friends will be in attendance for the game.

“They're really excited for it, so it’s really cool,” he said.

Peeke, born in 1998, witnessed the beginnings of the NHL in the state. The Tampa Bay Lightning’s inaugural season was 1992-93, before the Florida Panthers joined the league in 1993-94. Peeke did a skating clinic with the Panthers’ mascot when he was four years old, which was one of his first introductions to the game.

While the 27-year-old blueliner played youth hockey in Florida, he had to leave to get to the next level. Peeke went to the South Kent School to skate with the Selects Academy when he was 14, and played one year in the USHL in 2015-16 before going to the University of Notre Dame for three seasons of NCAA hockey (2016-19). It all helped him become a second-round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2016 and, eventually, land in Boston.

​“There was a certain point – the talent starts dwindling, and you almost play as a travel team from the entire state, not necessarily from the city you’re from. It just became a lot of traveling, a lot of challenges. A lot of expenses, too, on your family,” Peeke said.

​“You obviously dream of the NHL, but a lot of it for me was getting a college degree and playing college hockey. I knew the best way for that was having to move away, play up North and get that exposure. Going into high school, I had to make that move. I think a lot of guys – their ability to stay in Florida a little longer – is more proficient now.”

Peeke has played in two outdoor games: one with the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in 2019 and another with the U.S. National Junior team in Buffalo at the 2018 World Juniors. Sunday, though, will be another level.

Hockey has taken hold throughout Florida, and the Stadium Series – and January’s Winter Classic in Miami – are just further evidence. While Peeke may currently be one of a few Floridians in the NHL, he thinks there are more to come.

“When I was growing up, it was not where it is today. Even still, there’s not a crazy amount of rinks in South Florida compared to up North and a lot of places. But I would say the popularity, the interest, people talk about it, you see banners on the streets,” Peeke said. “Over the course of the last 10 or so years, it has grown a lot.”

​Beyond the spectacle of the Stadium Series, there are two important points at stake for the Bruins. The Lightning sit atop the Atlantic Division, with Boston trailing by five points entering Sunday’s matchup. It is the second of four times the teams will meet this regular season.

“It breaks us up from the normal routine. I think we’re so wired to waking up, coming to the rink, playing a game, going home, all the same type of stuff,” Peeke said. “I think this comes at a good time, where we’re playing good hockey, we feel good about ourselves. But at the same time, we know it’s a necessary two points.”

Sunday will be the Bruins’ sixth outdoor game. The team’s first was the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park, during which none other than Marco Sturm scored the overtime-winner against the Philadelphia Flyers. The head coach will now participate in the Stadium Series behind the bench, in a slightly different climate than Boston.

“It’s pretty incredible that we actually play here in Florida. That means good job by the NHL. These guys have done a terrific job getting this even done,” Sturm said. “I found out today, they’ve been working on this for the last five years. So good for them, and that’s why we have a beautiful event here in Florida, and hopefully more to come.”

​The B’s also participated in the 2016 Winter Classic at Gillette Stadium, 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium (Sean Kuraly had the game-winning goal against the Chicago Blackhawks), 2021 NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe (David Pastrnak had a hat trick in the 7-3 win; Charlie McAvoy also scored), and the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park (2-1 win over Pittsburgh Penguins).

“Just a lot of fun,” McAvoy said. “It’s very cool that we get the chance to be part of so many of these. Every one of them is special in its own way. I’m looking forward to trying to take a second tomorrow to take it all in when we’re out there.”

Saturday Practice Notes

  • The Bruins skated at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, but the ice was covered by an air-conditioned tent. This will be removed before Sunday’s 6:30 p.m. puck drop.
  • Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha did not travel with the team due to injury; Matt Poitras was recalled from Providence on Thursday. Poitras, the 21-year-old forward, centered the third line between Tanner Jeannot and Mark Kastelic during practice. Sturm on Poitras: “Those two guys are great veterans, great leaders. They will take care of [Poitras]...I think for him, I just want him to go out there and be himself and play a good two-way game.”
  • Marat Khusnutdinov moved up to center the first line between Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak. Fraser Minten remains at the pivot position on the second line with Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson; the trio combined for seven points in Thursday’s win over the Flyers. Alex Steeves draws into the lineup, skating alongside Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eyssimont.
  • Defensive pairings remained the same. Henri Jokiharju is available as an extra defenseman.

Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke speak to the media after practice at the Stadium Series

