Caufield lifts Canadiens past Bruins in OT

Suzuki scored for a third straight game and had an assist, Caufield had a goal and an assist, and Jakub Dobes made 26 saves for Montreal (37-20-10), which had lost consecutive games, both at home. Lane Hutson had two assists.

“It’s what (Caufield) does,” Suzuki said. “Forty is just a start for him, probably, and he’s an elite goal-scorer in this League and to see him having this much success is a lot of fun for us.”

Pavel Zacha scored twice to give him seven goals in seven games, and Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves for Boston (37-23-8), which gave up two one-goal leads after losing 4-3 in overtime at the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

“We have an extremely competitive group and it showed tonight,” Swayman said. “We needed that point, and taking the positives and moving forward, and I think there was a lot tonight.”

Zacha put the Bruins up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 2:22 of the first period. He backhanded a loose puck over Dobes’ left pad after Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson cut off David Pastrnak’s attempt to hit Elias Lindholm with a backdoor pass.

“I think we stepped in the game really good,” Zacha said. “We were ready for the game. Having the point is good for us, but I think even the third period we had a good game. It’s just a shame we couldn’t win it in overtime. But I think overall we had a good team effort. ‘Sway’ was unbelievable, so we just have to learn from the mistakes and keep it moving.”