Sweeney Talks Bruins Moves at NHL Trade Deadline, ‘We Stayed Committed’

BOSTON –– Don Sweeney stuck to his word.

The Boston Bruins general manager previewed the 2026 NHL trade deadline, saying he would be taking a cautious approach.

And that is exactly what Sweeney did on Friday for his Bruins squad that sits in the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“I think the group deserves the opportunity to continue to forge forward…It wasn’t just about collecting any asset and to take away from the fabric of our group,” Sweeney said.

“We had charted a course last year that we knew this wasn’t going to be one and done. Our intentions were to get back to where we are and be the most competitive group we can. The guys have done a great job, the coaching staff. We’re still excited about that. I think our odds are if we play the right way we’re supposed to play, that we were before the break, that we’re going to be a tough out and get in [to the playoffs]. That’s the challenge to the group.”

The Bruins acquired Lukas Reichel from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. The 23-year-old forward was a first-round pick (17th overall) of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2020, and was traded to Vancouver in October, 2025.

Reichel (six feet, 170 pounds) has appeared in 19 NHL games this season between Chicago and Vancouver, during which he has had two goals and three assists. He also played 23 games in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks, posting 13 points (six goals, seven assists). Reichel is from Nuremberg, Germany, and has skated for his country’s national team throughout the ranks of his hockey career.

“He’s spent a lot of time in the league, he’s had some success. Obviously, a high-profile draft. Great speed, two-position player. Got moved to Vancouver for a different opportunity, didn’t necessarily work the way he wanted it to. Familiarity with our coach,” Sweeney said. “We look at it and say it’s an area where we can improve our hockey club, playing with a little more speed.”