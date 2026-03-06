Sweeney Talks Bruins Moves at NHL Trade Deadline, ‘We Stayed Committed’

Boston made two trades on Friday at Warrior Ice Arena

don presser
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Don Sweeney stuck to his word.

The Boston Bruins general manager previewed the 2026 NHL trade deadline, saying he would be taking a cautious approach.

And that is exactly what Sweeney did on Friday for his Bruins squad that sits in the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“I think the group deserves the opportunity to continue to forge forward…It wasn’t just about collecting any asset and to take away from the fabric of our group,” Sweeney said.

“We had charted a course last year that we knew this wasn’t going to be one and done. Our intentions were to get back to where we are and be the most competitive group we can. The guys have done a great job, the coaching staff. We’re still excited about that. I think our odds are if we play the right way we’re supposed to play, that we were before the break, that we’re going to be a tough out and get in [to the playoffs]. That’s the challenge to the group.”

The Bruins acquired Lukas Reichel from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. The 23-year-old forward was a first-round pick (17th overall) of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2020, and was traded to Vancouver in October, 2025.

Reichel (six feet, 170 pounds) has appeared in 19 NHL games this season between Chicago and Vancouver, during which he has had two goals and three assists. He also played 23 games in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks, posting 13 points (six goals, seven assists). Reichel is from Nuremberg, Germany, and has skated for his country’s national team throughout the ranks of his hockey career.

“He’s spent a lot of time in the league, he’s had some success. Obviously, a high-profile draft. Great speed, two-position player. Got moved to Vancouver for a different opportunity, didn’t necessarily work the way he wanted it to. Familiarity with our coach,” Sweeney said. “We look at it and say it’s an area where we can improve our hockey club, playing with a little more speed.”

Sweeney speaks with media at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday

The Bruins also acquired forwards Alexis Gendron and Massimo Rizzo from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Brett Harrison and defenseman Jackson Edward.

Gendron was originally a seventh-round pick of the Flyers in the 2022 NHL Draft. The 22-year-old has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) through 47 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL this season. Gendron, who is 5-foot-11, 189 pounds, has logged a total 127 career AHL games, all with the Phantom.

Rizzo has played in 29 games for the Reading Royals (ECHL) this season; he had 46 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during the 2024-25 season. The 24-year-old forward has 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) with the Royals this year. Rizzo was a seventh-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2019 and was traded to Philadelphia in 2023. He played three seasons of NCAA Hockey at the University of Denver (2021-24), during which the team won two national championships.​

Harrison was a third-round pick for Boston in the 2021 NHL Draft; Edward was a seventh-round pick in 2022. Harrison had 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) through 46 games in Providence this season. Edward was in nine games with Providence, and played 21 with the Maine Mariners (ECHL) this year. He had seven assists through that stretch.

“Really, really wish Brett and Jackson luck. Two really, really great young kids who have a bright future in front of them as hockey players. They’re good kids,” Sweeney said. “We think there’s a good opportunity where they’re going, and welcome the new guys to our group.”

Sweeney said Reichel, Gendron and Rizzo will all report to the AHL with Providence.

The Bruins now look to Saturday’s matinee matchup against the Washington Capitals, who trail them by four points in the playoff race. The roster remains the same for the B’s, and that is something Sweeney wants his group to embrace with 21 games remaining in the regular season.

“We stayed committed, there’s no question we didn’t deviate from what we felt was the right choice. Hopefully that pays dividends right now with the guys that are still here, because they’ve earned that right to carry us forward, and moving forward as an organization,” Sweeney said. “Hopefully they take a deep breath, and they just pin their ears back starting tomorrow and realize, ‘Hey, we’ve been good enough to be right where we are right now in a playoff position, and let’s hold onto it.’”

Related Content

In the System: Providence Gets Right Back on Track

Press Room: Marco Sturm

Bruins Fall to Predators, 6-3, in Nashville

Locker Room Raw: Geekie and McAvoy

News Feed

Bruins Agree to Acquire Lukas Reichel from Vancouver Canucks

Bruins Acquire Alexis Gendron and Massimo Rizzo from Philadelphia Flyers

Bruins Fall to Predators, 6-3, in Nashville

In the System: Providence Gets Right Back on Track

Need to Know: Bruins at Predators

Practice Report: Khusnutdinov’s Progress, Hitting the Road, and Trade Deadline Thoughts

Swayman Makes 34 Saves in Bruins Win Over Penguins

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Penguins

Practice Report: Sweeney, Pastrnak Preview Bruins Trade Deadline

The Sunday Read: How These Bruins Prospects Are Leading BC to Success

Bruins' Point Streak End at 8 with Loss in Philadelphia

Need to Know: Bruins at Flyers

Practice Report: Lindholm and Lohrei Building Chemistry

In the System: B's College Prospects Stay Hot

Bruins Assign Michael DiPietro to Providence

Korpisalo Makes 36 Saves in Bruins Win Over Blue Jackets

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

Jordan Harris Launches Youth Hockey Mentorship Program “Harris’ Huskies” In Collaboration with Northeastern University