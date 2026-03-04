Swayman Makes 34 Saves in Bruins Win Over Penguins

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins did not need a perfect game.

Instead, they needed a gritty effort, tight defensive play and lights-out goaltending.

That is exactly what the B’s delivered in their 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at TD Garden. Jeremy Swayman, who made 34 saves, backstopped his team to their 11th consecutive victory on home ice, earning another two points in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

​“He was the reason why we won this game tonight,” head coach Marco Sturm said of his goaltender.

Erik Karlsson got the Penguins on the board 42 seconds into the game with a slapshot from the point, but the Bruins grabbed the lead by the end of the first period.

​Marat Khusnutdinov found the 1-1 equalizer with his 13th goal of the season. Fraser Minten battled for the puck along the boards, where it popped over to Mikey Eyssimont, who got it to Khusnutdinov in the right circle. The 23-year-old forward ripped it home at 5:10.

“I’m feeling really good. I’m feeling joyous out there playing…I’m just doing my best to fit into my role here on the team,” Eyssimont said. “Hasn’t always been easy, but I hope everyone sees how hard I’m trying to fit in there. I’m feeling more and more comfortable.”

It took less than a minute for Casey Mittelstadt to put the Bruins ahead, courtesy of a grinding shift from the second line. Pavel Zacha retrieved the puck down low, and Mittelstadt dished it up to Nikita Zadorov for the shot. Mittelstadt then knocked in the rebound by the right doorstep to make it 2-1 at 6:00. It was his 13th goal of the season – and third in six games.