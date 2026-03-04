Swayman Makes 34 Saves in Bruins Win Over Penguins

Khusnutdinov and Mittelstadt scored for Boston on Tuesday at TD Garden

By Belle Fraser
BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins did not need a perfect game.

Instead, they needed a gritty effort, tight defensive play and lights-out goaltending.

That is exactly what the B’s delivered in their 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at TD Garden. Jeremy Swayman, who made 34 saves, backstopped his team to their 11th consecutive victory on home ice, earning another two points in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

​“He was the reason why we won this game tonight,” head coach Marco Sturm said of his goaltender.

Erik Karlsson got the Penguins on the board 42 seconds into the game with a slapshot from the point, but the Bruins grabbed the lead by the end of the first period.

​Marat Khusnutdinov found the 1-1 equalizer with his 13th goal of the season. Fraser Minten battled for the puck along the boards, where it popped over to Mikey Eyssimont, who got it to Khusnutdinov in the right circle. The 23-year-old forward ripped it home at 5:10.

“I’m feeling really good. I’m feeling joyous out there playing…I’m just doing my best to fit into my role here on the team,” Eyssimont said. “Hasn’t always been easy, but I hope everyone sees how hard I’m trying to fit in there. I’m feeling more and more comfortable.”

It took less than a minute for Casey Mittelstadt to put the Bruins ahead, courtesy of a grinding shift from the second line. Pavel Zacha retrieved the puck down low, and Mittelstadt dished it up to Nikita Zadorov for the shot. Mittelstadt then knocked in the rebound by the right doorstep to make it 2-1 at 6:00. It was his 13th goal of the season – and third in six games.

The Bruins beat the Penguins 2-1 at TD Garden on Tuesday night

“It kind of surprised me, to be honest. I had lost the puck, and then all of a sudden it was right there. Thankfully, I didn’t have too much time to think,” Mittelstadt said. “I think it probably wasn’t the prettiest hockey we’ve played this year, but you could tell that the fight and the want to win were there. Guys sacrificed themselves, winning battles, and Sway making big saves. It’s fun to be part of a team that’s putting its body on the line and doing whatever it takes.”​

The B’s shut it down for the next 40 minutes, keeping Pittsburgh off the board until the final buzzer. The penalty kill got some action, too, going 4-for-4 against the third-best power play in the league. The PK was a point of emphasis for the Bruins during their practices the past two weeks, and it has gone 7-for-7 since returning from the Olympic break.

​“We did [a] few changes. I think [Chris Kelly] came in with some good energy. Helping us out, putting us in good spots to succeed. Obviously, it helps when you have Swayman and Korpi playing the way they’ve been playing,” said Hampus Lindholm, who is on the first penalty-kill unit.

​“We’ve been fighting through some adversity this year, obviously, people doubting us, and they still do. I think we have some quiet confidence in this room here. We just try to get out there and play for each other. When you have goalies and everyone buying in, it’s fun to be part of.”

Swayman, as he did all night, made some key stops in the final moments of the contest as the Bruins protected their one-goal lead. He earned the first star of the game in front of a roaring TD Garden crowd.

“It’s excitement. It is really fun to come to the rink. Understand that we have a real chance at our ultimate goal. That’s something that we can really rally around this time of year,” Swayman said. “We get through this week, and we know that we’re pushing together, all for each other, and obviously for this incredible fanbase.”

The Bruins are back in action on Thursday when they face the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Sturm talks after BOS beats PIT 2-1

