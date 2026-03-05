In the System: Providence Gets Right Back on Track

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Providence

The Providence Bruins defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack, 3-2, on Wednesday night at PeoplesBank Arena to improve their winning streak to four games after back-to-back losses on Feb. 21-22. Providence took both contests against Bridgeport last weekend by final scores of 3-2, including a shootout victory on home ice. The first place P-Bruins will travel to Bridgeport to face-off with the Islanders on Saturday.

Ty Gallagher recorded the primary assist on the game-winning goal late in the third period of Wednesday’s 3-2 victory in Hartford. The defenseman extended his point streak to four games with six total points in that span. Gallagher also scored Providence’s first goal of the game in a third period comeback to defeat Bridgeport 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday. The Clarkston, Michigan, native totals four goals and nine assists through 28 games of his first full professional season.

Matej Blumel extended his point streak to four games with an assist in Wednesday's win at Hartford. The forward totals six points in that span on three goals and three assists. Blumel leads Providence in points per game this season at 0.95 and has amassed 13 goals and 24 assists in 39 games this season.

Michael DiPietro stopped 39 of 41 shots faced in Wednesday’s victory at Hartford: his second most saves in a game this season. The goaltender also made 36 saves in a 3-2 win over Bridgeport on Sunday. DiPietro has posted three straight wins and has made 91 saves on 97 shots through that span. The Windsor, Ontario, native leads the AHL with a 1.78 goals against average, a .938 save percentage, and 25 wins.

Riley Tufte netted his team leading 23rd goal of the season in the 3-2 win at Hartford on Wednesday. The forward’s power play tally tied the game in the middle frame and capped off a pair of goals for the P-Bruins in 1:28 of play. The Coon Rapids, Minnesota, native also recorded an assist in Sunday’s win over Bridgeport and netted the lone goal in the shootout on Saturday to lift Providence to victory. Tufte also ranks second on the team with 42 points.