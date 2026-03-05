In the System: Providence Gets Right Back on Track

After back-to-back losses, P-Bruins have won four straight

dipper
By Jordan Conn
BostonBruins.com

Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Providence

The Providence Bruins defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack, 3-2, on Wednesday night at PeoplesBank Arena to improve their winning streak to four games after back-to-back losses on Feb. 21-22. Providence took both contests against Bridgeport last weekend by final scores of 3-2, including a shootout victory on home ice. The first place P-Bruins will travel to Bridgeport to face-off with the Islanders on Saturday.

Ty Gallagher recorded the primary assist on the game-winning goal late in the third period of Wednesday’s 3-2 victory in Hartford. The defenseman extended his point streak to four games with six total points in that span. Gallagher also scored Providence’s first goal of the game in a third period comeback to defeat Bridgeport 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday. The Clarkston, Michigan, native totals four goals and nine assists through 28 games of his first full professional season.

Matej Blumel extended his point streak to four games with an assist in Wednesday's win at Hartford. The forward totals six points in that span on three goals and three assists. Blumel leads Providence in points per game this season at 0.95 and has amassed 13 goals and 24 assists in 39 games this season.

Michael DiPietro stopped 39 of 41 shots faced in Wednesday’s victory at Hartford: his second most saves in a game this season. The goaltender also made 36 saves in a 3-2 win over Bridgeport on Sunday. DiPietro has posted three straight wins and has made 91 saves on 97 shots through that span. The Windsor, Ontario, native leads the AHL with a 1.78 goals against average, a .938 save percentage, and 25 wins.

Riley Tufte netted his team leading 23rd goal of the season in the 3-2 win at Hartford on Wednesday. The forward’s power play tally tied the game in the middle frame and capped off a pair of goals for the P-Bruins in 1:28 of play. The Coon Rapids, Minnesota, native also recorded an assist in Sunday’s win over Bridgeport and netted the lone goal in the shootout on Saturday to lift Providence to victory. Tufte also ranks second on the team with 42 points.

NCAA

  • Ryan Walsh netted a goal and added two assists in No. 9 ranked Cornell’s 5-1 victory over St. Lawrence on Friday night. The forward's tally, his eighth goal of the season, was the Big Red’s final goal in the third period, after he had assisted on their first and third goals in the middle frame. Walsh ranks tied for second on the team with 27 points through 28 games this season. The Rochester, New York, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (188th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Will Zellers netted the game-winning goal in No. 3 ranked North Dakota’s 5-3 win over No. 4 ranked Western Michigan on Friday night. The forward’s goal gave the Fighting Hawks a 4-2 lead 4:42 into the final frame. Zellers is tied for first on the team with 17 goals and ranks tied for fourth with 27 points through 33 games. The Maple Grove, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Colorado in the third round (76th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired via trade along with Casey Mittelstadt and a second round pick in the 2025 draft (Liam Pettersson) for Charlie Coyle and a fifth round pick in 2026.

Juniors

Cole Chandler posted three points in two QMJHL games last weekend. The forward recorded an assist in the Shawinigan Cataractes' 5-1 victory over the Val-d’Or Foreurs on Saturday night, before posting a goal and an assist in a 6-4 loss to the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on Sunday. Chandler ranks third on the Cataractes with 29 assists and 48 points through 56 games this season. The Bedford, Nova Scotia, native was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Europe

Liam Pettersson has skated in 19 games with Vaxjo Lakers Jr. of the Swedish Junior Hockey League, totaling five goals and six assists. The defenseman has also appeared in two games with Vaxjo HC of the Swedish Hockey League this season. The Gislaved, Sweden, native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (61st overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

