Need to Know: Bruins at Predators

Harris set to make his return as Boston visits Nashville

2harris
By Eric Russo
BostonBruins.com

NASHVILLE – Jordan Harris is ready to get back after it.

The blue liner has not played with Boston since Oct. 21 in Florida when he suffered a right ankle fracture that derailed what was an encouraging start to his Bruins career with a goal and an assist in his first five games.

Harris will aim to pick up where he left off when he returns to the Bruins’ lineup on Thursday night in Nashville.

“It feels great. I think someone asked me when’s the last time I played a game and I said it’s been a minute. It feels great, really excited,” said Harris, who will skate alongside Andrew Peeke on Boston’s third pairing.

With Jonathan Aspirot remaining in Boston due to illness, Harris is getting his opportunity to slot back in on the blue line after spending the last few weeks as one of the B’s two extra defensemen.

“He’s been working really hard,” said head coach Marco Sturm. “He’s been showing up every night with a good attitude. I think he played very good games in Providence and he’s been outstanding here in practice. He deserves to be in. Hopefully he’s gonna be good tonight.”

Harris reported to Providence for a conditioning stint in late January and played four games for the P-Bruins, registering a goal and two assists. The goal was an overtime winner that propelled Providence past Toronto, 4-3, on Jan. 25.

“Even just to test out your ankle, see how it feels. It’s one thing to practice on the ice and another thing for a guy to fall directly on your ankle. That confidence after those games, feels like you’re good to go. I know a lot of those guys there, good buddies, a lot of them so had a lot of fun with it,” Harris said of his time with the P-Bruins.

The Haverhill, Mass., native added that the four-month journey from surgery to his return has not only been a physical test but a mental one as well.

“You have to stay in it. There are some tougher days when you’re at home and you can’t really move around, hopping around the house…it’s good because you stay in a routine,” said Harris. “I was going to Warrior [Ice Arena] every single day, even the day after surgery. I was at Warrior seeing the guys when they were home. It was tougher when they were on the road; when they’re home you’re in it and in the meetings. Just got to take it day by day. You can’t look too far ahead.

“Stepping back in now, you feel as though you haven’t played in a little, but you don’t feel as though you’ve missed out on a lot. I think that’s really important and something that you do to keep your spirits up. Definitely all positives on that front.”

Jordan Harris returns to the Bruins lineup & Viktor Arvidsson comments on playing in Nashville.

Opposing View

  • The Predators (27-26-8, 62 points) enter Thursday’s night matchup five points back of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Nashville has dropped three straight games.
  • Ryan O’Reilly, who is day-to-day with an injury, paces Nashville with 59 points in 61 games, while Steven Stamkos leads the team with 30 goals.
  • Nashville traded defenseman Nick Blankenburg to Colorado for a 2027 fifth-round pick on Wednesday.
  • The Preds have recalled forwards Reid Schaefer and Fedor Svechkov and defenseman Ryan Ufko from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday morning.

Wait, There’s More

  • Joonas Korpisalo will make the start between the pipes for Boston.
  • Boston is aiming for its first road win since Jan. 17 in Chicago. For the season, the Bruins are 11-13-4 away from TD Garden. “We have moments on the road sometimes where we get carried away from our game,” said Sturm. “As soon as a team will push, which is normal, a home team does that; we just have to be better and focus on a really good, solid 60 minutes…overall, we just have to be a tick sharper, I would say, because we need those points on the road.”
  • Sturm also complimented the leadership that Tanner Jeannot and Viktor Arvidsson – both former Predators – have shown in their first seasons with the Bruins: “We wanted to improve a lot of things in that area, having a good leadership group here, having a new voice, a big voice in the room and they do it,” said Sturm. “They’ve been on good teams and they’ve been around a long time. They’re not shy to say something if needed. They’ve been outstanding, both of them.”

Marco Sturm gives a roster update in Nashville with Jordan Harris returning to game action.

Thursday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson

Mikey Eyssimont – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic

DEFENSEMEN

Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Mason Lohrei

Jordan Harris – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

BOS @ NSH tonight at 8pm. Harris enters the lineup for first time since OCT. Korpisalo in net

Related Content

The Sunday Read: Talking Recovery, Hockey and Puppies with Jordan Harris 

Jordan Harris Launches Youth Hockey Mentorship Program “Harris’ Huskies” In Collaboration with Northeastern University

‘It is surreal’: Harris Making Most Out of Opportunity with Hometown Team

Harris Hosts Youth Clinic With SCORE Boston, ‘Help Grow the Game’

Warrior 1-on-1: Jordan Harris

News Feed

Practice Report: Khusnutdinov’s Progress, Hitting the Road, and Trade Deadline Thoughts

Swayman Makes 34 Saves in Bruins Win Over Penguins

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Penguins

Practice Report: Sweeney, Pastrnak Preview Bruins Trade Deadline

The Sunday Read: How These Bruins Prospects Are Leading BC to Success

Bruins' Point Streak End at 8 with Loss in Philadelphia

Need to Know: Bruins at Flyers

Practice Report: Lindholm and Lohrei Building Chemistry

In the System: B's College Prospects Stay Hot

Bruins Assign Michael DiPietro to Providence

Korpisalo Makes 36 Saves in Bruins Win Over Blue Jackets

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

Jordan Harris Launches Youth Hockey Mentorship Program “Harris’ Huskies” In Collaboration with Northeastern University

Practice Report: Swayman Joins Bruins for Skate

Practice Report: Bruins Olympians Return to Boston, Join Skate

Bruins Recall Michael Dipietro on Emergency Basis

Practice Report: Bruins React to McAvoy, Swayman Winning Gold with USA 

The Sunday Read: Meet the Bruins EBUG Living Out His Dream