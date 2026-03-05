Need to Know: Bruins at Predators

NASHVILLE – Jordan Harris is ready to get back after it.

The blue liner has not played with Boston since Oct. 21 in Florida when he suffered a right ankle fracture that derailed what was an encouraging start to his Bruins career with a goal and an assist in his first five games.

Harris will aim to pick up where he left off when he returns to the Bruins’ lineup on Thursday night in Nashville.

“It feels great. I think someone asked me when’s the last time I played a game and I said it’s been a minute. It feels great, really excited,” said Harris, who will skate alongside Andrew Peeke on Boston’s third pairing.

With Jonathan Aspirot remaining in Boston due to illness, Harris is getting his opportunity to slot back in on the blue line after spending the last few weeks as one of the B’s two extra defensemen.

“He’s been working really hard,” said head coach Marco Sturm. “He’s been showing up every night with a good attitude. I think he played very good games in Providence and he’s been outstanding here in practice. He deserves to be in. Hopefully he’s gonna be good tonight.”

Harris reported to Providence for a conditioning stint in late January and played four games for the P-Bruins, registering a goal and two assists. The goal was an overtime winner that propelled Providence past Toronto, 4-3, on Jan. 25.

“Even just to test out your ankle, see how it feels. It’s one thing to practice on the ice and another thing for a guy to fall directly on your ankle. That confidence after those games, feels like you’re good to go. I know a lot of those guys there, good buddies, a lot of them so had a lot of fun with it,” Harris said of his time with the P-Bruins.

The Haverhill, Mass., native added that the four-month journey from surgery to his return has not only been a physical test but a mental one as well.

“You have to stay in it. There are some tougher days when you’re at home and you can’t really move around, hopping around the house…it’s good because you stay in a routine,” said Harris. “I was going to Warrior [Ice Arena] every single day, even the day after surgery. I was at Warrior seeing the guys when they were home. It was tougher when they were on the road; when they’re home you’re in it and in the meetings. Just got to take it day by day. You can’t look too far ahead.

“Stepping back in now, you feel as though you haven’t played in a little, but you don’t feel as though you’ve missed out on a lot. I think that’s really important and something that you do to keep your spirits up. Definitely all positives on that front.”