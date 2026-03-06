Bruins Agree to Acquire Lukas Reichel from Vancouver Canucks

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 6, that the team has agreed to acquire forward Lukas Reichel from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick.

Reichel, 23, has appeared in 19 games with Vancouver and Chicago this season, tallying two goals and three assists for five points. The 6-foot, 170-pound forward has also skated in 23 games with the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) this season, recording six goals and seven assists for 13 points. Reichel has played 188 career NHL games with Vancouver and Chicago, totaling 22 goals and 37 assists for 59 points. The Nuremberg, Germany native was originally selected by Chicago in the first round (17th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.