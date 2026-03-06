Bruins Agree to Acquire Lukas Reichel from Vancouver Canucks

Bruins_25-26EvergreenMediaWall_2568x1444
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 6, that the team has agreed to acquire forward Lukas Reichel from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick.

Reichel, 23, has appeared in 19 games with Vancouver and Chicago this season, tallying two goals and three assists for five points. The 6-foot, 170-pound forward has also skated in 23 games with the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) this season, recording six goals and seven assists for 13 points. Reichel has played 188 career NHL games with Vancouver and Chicago, totaling 22 goals and 37 assists for 59 points. The Nuremberg, Germany native was originally selected by Chicago in the first round (17th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Related Content

Bruins Acquire Alexis Gendron and Massimo Rizzo from Philadelphia Flyers

Press Room: Marco Sturm

In the System: Providence Gets Right Back on Track

Locker Room Raw: Geekie and McAvoy

News Feed

Bruins Acquire Alexis Gendron and Massimo Rizzo from Philadelphia Flyers

Bruins Fall to Predators, 6-3, in Nashville

In the System: Providence Gets Right Back on Track

Need to Know: Bruins at Predators

Practice Report: Khusnutdinov’s Progress, Hitting the Road, and Trade Deadline Thoughts

Swayman Makes 34 Saves in Bruins Win Over Penguins

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Penguins

Practice Report: Sweeney, Pastrnak Preview Bruins Trade Deadline

The Sunday Read: How These Bruins Prospects Are Leading BC to Success

Bruins' Point Streak End at 8 with Loss in Philadelphia

Need to Know: Bruins at Flyers

Practice Report: Lindholm and Lohrei Building Chemistry

In the System: B's College Prospects Stay Hot

Bruins Assign Michael DiPietro to Providence

Korpisalo Makes 36 Saves in Bruins Win Over Blue Jackets

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

Jordan Harris Launches Youth Hockey Mentorship Program “Harris’ Huskies” In Collaboration with Northeastern University

Practice Report: Swayman Joins Bruins for Skate