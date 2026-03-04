Practice Report: Khusnutdinov’s Progress, Hitting the Road, and Trade Deadline Thoughts

BOSTON –– Jeremy Swayman skated around the far end of the ice in a hoodie and sweats, taking one-timers from the right circle.​

It was, clearly, an optional skate for the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena. ​

The goaltender was coming off a 34-save performance the night before in the B’s 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden.

Now the team is gearing up for the road, with an 8 p.m. ET matchup against the Predators waiting for it in Nashville on Thursday. Here are three things to know from practice.

Marat Khusnutdinov Continues to Make Impact

​It has almost been a full year since Marat Khusnutdinov arrived in Boston; the 23-year-old forward was acquired from the Minnesota Wild at last season’s trade deadline.

Since then, Khusnutdinov has worked to find his role on the roster. He has been skating on the first line with Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak. The buzz, grind and shot Khusnutdinov brings has been welcomed.

“He hunts a lot of pucks. He’s very smart. Covers, does a lot of work – especially right now with Lindy and Pasta. I feel like those guys need a guy like him. He’s on his way to be more and more consistent,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I like his development, I like where he’s heading to, and he’s not done yet.”

Khusnutdinov’s goal against the Penguins on Tuesday was his 13th of the year. He has 27 total points through 55 games and is three matchups away from reaching a new career-high in NHL games played in one season. Khusnutdinov’s versatility has enabled him to be a constant option for the Bruins; he has skated on all four lines and contributes on special teams.

“I like his two-way game, I like his mindset, his details in the game. I think he’s one of our better killers. And I can put him anywhere – center, wing, left, right, you name it, because he’s that smart,” Sturm said. “I think he feels my trust. I don’t have to tell him that, it’s just by how I use him.”