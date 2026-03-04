Practice Report: Khusnutdinov’s Progress, Hitting the Road, and Trade Deadline Thoughts

Boston faces Nashville on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena

khusy cover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Jeremy Swayman skated around the far end of the ice in a hoodie and sweats, taking one-timers from the right circle.​

It was, clearly, an optional skate for the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena.  ​

The goaltender was coming off a 34-save performance the night before in the B’s 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden.

Now the team is gearing up for the road, with an 8 p.m. ET matchup against the Predators waiting for it in Nashville on Thursday. Here are three things to know from practice.

Marat Khusnutdinov Continues to Make Impact

​It has almost been a full year since Marat Khusnutdinov arrived in Boston; the 23-year-old forward was acquired from the Minnesota Wild at last season’s trade deadline.

Since then, Khusnutdinov has worked to find his role on the roster. He has been skating on the first line with Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak. The buzz, grind and shot Khusnutdinov brings has been welcomed.

“He hunts a lot of pucks. He’s very smart. Covers, does a lot of work – especially right now with Lindy and Pasta. I feel like those guys need a guy like him. He’s on his way to be more and more consistent,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I like his development, I like where he’s heading to, and he’s not done yet.”

Khusnutdinov’s goal against the Penguins on Tuesday was his 13th of the year. He has 27 total points through 55 games and is three matchups away from reaching a new career-high in NHL games played in one season. Khusnutdinov’s versatility has enabled him to be a constant option for the Bruins; he has skated on all four lines and contributes on special teams.

“I like his two-way game, I like his mindset, his details in the game. I think he’s one of our better killers. And I can put him anywhere – center, wing, left, right, you name it, because he’s that smart,” Sturm said. “I think he feels my trust. I don’t have to tell him that, it’s just by how I use him.”

Sturm talks after practice on Wednesday

Bruins Look to Improve on the Road

Tuesday marked 11 consecutive wins at TD Garden for the Bruins; they have not lost on home ice since Dec. 23. On the other hand, Boston has not won on the road since Jan. 17 in Chicago. It is something the group is looking to change, with eight contests away from Causeway Street this month.

​“We have to get better on the road a little bit. Back to .500. I don’t think we’re terrible, but we do need to get points on the road. There are moments in the game on the road, we just have to handle a bit better and stay calm like we do at home,” Sturm said. “We’re still growing as a team and moving forward.”​

The players know it, too. Racking up points is of utmost importance for the B’s right now as the Eastern Conference playoff push remains tightly contested. Everyone in the Black & Gold is working for a spot in the postseason.

“I think we just have to figure out how to start off on the right foot. I feel like that’s what kind of gets away from us, and we get off-kilter a little bit. We’ve been playing really well at home, and hopefully we can try to figure some things out to be able to take that on the road with us coming down the stretch,” Morgan Geekie said.

“I think there’s nothing stopping us from having a long playoff run and going all the way. I think that’s the goal of every team in this league. I think from the growth we’ve had from the start of the year to now, I think we just keep getting better.”

Geekie talks with the media on Wednesday after practice

Mindset Around Upcoming NHL Trade Deadline  

Friday at 3 p.m. ET is the NHL trade deadline. While there is outside noise, nothing has changed within the four walls of the Bruins’ locker room. That is what Sturm has intended.

“To keep everything the same as much as possible, starting with me coaching, everything. Just treat it like every other day. That’s not in my control, that’s out of the players’ control, that’s all upstairs. If something is going to happen, it’s going to happen. That’s part of the business,” Sturm said. “My job is to just keep it the same as much as I can. We don’t even talk about it, I don’t mention it to any players, don’t have meetings about it. I stay out of it because it’s not my job.”  

Many of the players have discussed a “quiet confidence” the team has at this point of the year. They’ve put themselves in a good position, as general manager Don Sweeney has recognized. The Bruins have hold of the second-wild spot in the Eastern Conference with 73 points through 60 games – and just three points back from third place in the Atlantic Division.

“We all forget that it’s a business sometimes, and things can happen in a blink of an eye. We have such a good group in here, and obviously, we don’t want to see anybody be moved or anything like that. But, I think realistically, everybody knows that’s always a possibility, no matter what time of year,” Geekie said. “Whatever they see fits, is going to be what they do. And what they did last offseason was great to put us in the position that we’re in now. Just continue to play the hockey we’re playing.”

