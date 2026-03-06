Bruins Acquire Alexis Gendron and Massimo Rizzo from Philadelphia Flyers

By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 6, that the team has acquired forwards Alexis Gendron and Massimo Rizzo from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Brett Harrison and defenseman Jackson Edward.

Gendron, 22, has appeared in 47 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL) this season, recording 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points. The 5-foot-11, 189-pound forward has skated in 127 career AHL games, all with the Phantoms, totaling 35 goals and 22 assists for 57 points. The Coteau du Lac, Quebec native was originally selected by Philadelphia in the seventh round (220th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Rizzo, 24, has appeared in 29 games with the Reading Royals (ECHL) this season, recording six goals and 16 assists for 22 points. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound forward skated in 46 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during the 2024-25 season, totaling six goals and 12 assists for 18 points. Rizzo played three seasons of NCAA hockey at the University of Denver from 2021-24, tallying 39 goals and 87 assists for 126 points. The Burnaby, British Columbia native was originally selected by Carolina in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Harrison, 22, has appeared in 46 games with Providence this season, tallying eight goals and nine assists for 17 points. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward has skated in 140 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling 19 goals and 30 assists for 49 points. The Dorchester, Ontario, native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (85th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. 

Edward, 22, has appeared in nine games with Providence this season. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defenseman has also skated in 21 games with the Maine Mariners (ECHL) this season, tallying seven assists. Edward has played in 40 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling one goal and six assists for seven points. The Newmarket, Ontario, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (200th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

