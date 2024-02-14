Bruins Fall to Lightning in Shootout in Marchand's 1,000th Game

The Bruins captain is the eighth player to reach 1,000 games with Boston. He has 912 career points (397 goals, 513 assists), fifth-most in franchise history.

“I know how fortunate I am to be part of this organization and one organization your whole career, well at least up to this point,” Marchand said. “That’s part of what I love so much about being here, is how much the fans care, how much they embrace the team. It truly is special and it flies by, and you really have to enjoy every day and make the most of every moment.”

Brayden Point scored the lone goal in the shootout for the Lightning, forcing the puck in off Linus Ullmark. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all three attempts from Jake DeBrusk, Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak.

“I went with a deke, and [Ullmark] makes a good save on it. It’s kind of unfortunate, fortunate for me, that he kind of banks it in his own net,” Point said.

Nikita Kucherov scored, and Vasilevskiy made 36 saves for Tampa Bay (29-20-5), which has won 10 of its past 13 games (10-3-0). Erik Cernak scored his first goal of the season.

The Lightning were 6-for-6 on the penalty kill, including 3-for-3 in the third period.

“The guys dug in, but it was tough in the third,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “We took three minors, and so we just couldn’t really get anything going, but you got to tip your hat to the penalty kill. They were huge for us, and then 'The Big Cat' (Vasilevskiy) was ‘The Big Cat.’ He saved our skin a couple times, especially in overtime there.”