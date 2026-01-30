Second Line Shines in Bruins 6-3 Win Over Flyers 

BOSTON –– It was a last-minute decision for Marco Sturm.

The head coach originally had Fraser Minten centering Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak during Thursday’s morning skate.

​However, when warmups commenced at TD Garden ahead of the matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, the 21-year-old forward took rushes on the second line between Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson.

“Had a good sleep. Had a good nap,” Sturm said with a laugh. “Coming into the rink today, also talking to David [Pastrnak] this morning. Throwing out some different ideas.”​

It ended up being the right call. The trio combined for seven points in the Boston Bruins’ 6-3 win, including three-point showings from both Minten and Mittelstadt.

“Very impressive for such a young kid to play like that. [Minten] fit right in. Felt very comfortable,” Mittelstadt said. “I thought we were moving the puck well, and even the last couple of games we’ve had a lot of chances, and maybe they haven’t gone. I think if you get one early, you start feeling good and you go from there.”

Arvidsson put the B’s ahead 1-0 in the first period. Minten dropped the puck down to Mittelstadt, who hit Arvidsson by the right circle, where he one-timed it home at 9:49. It was Arvidsson’s second goal in four games.

Pavel Zacha widened the gap with his 15th tally of the season. Geekie swung the puck over to Zacha in the slot to settle and pop past Philadelphia goaltender Samuel Ersson, making it 2-0 at 10:30. Geekie extended his point streak to six games with the assist. Zacha left the game with an upper-body injury after the second period; Sturm did not have an update.