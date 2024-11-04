Swayman Makes 23 Saves as Bruins Blank Kraken for Second Straight Shutout

Bruins forward David Pastrnak did not take a shift during the third period, but he remained on the bench in what Montgomery called a “coach’s decision,” before declining to comment further.

Joey Daccord made 31 saves for Seattle (5-7-1), which has lost three straight and six of its past seven (1-5-1), including a 3-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

“[The Bruins] are always a fast-starting team at home, and yeah, they took advantage of their opportunities early in the game” said Daccord, a Boston native. “We just got to stay positive. It’s early in the year. We’ll find our game here before you know it.”

Brazeau gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 3:23 of the first period, redirecting Nikita Zadorov’s point shot.

“It’s just really special to see our team come together and not take ‘no’ for an answer in the way that we pounced on them early,” Swayman said. “I think it set the tone for the whole game.”

Coyle pushed it to 2-0 at 9:57 of the first with a power-play goal. After the Bruins prevented several Kraken clearing attempts, the puck was worked down below the right circle to Brad Marchand. The Boston captain made a cross-crease pass to Coyle, who deked around Daccord from the left post.

“I just tried to hang on, and then your, kind of, instincts just take over,” Coyle said. “Certain ways you scored before, or something you see or just happen to do and you make the right move. But it was a great look by [Marchand], the movement of the [power play].”