Swayman Makes 23 Saves as Bruins Blank Kraken for Second Straight Shutout

BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves for the Boston Bruins in a 2-0 win against the Seattle Kraken at TD Garden on Sunday.
Charlie Coyle and Justin Brazeau scored for Boston (6-6-1), which has two straight shutout wins. Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves in a 3-0 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
“You can see us coming together,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “We’re protecting the slot. We’re sacrificing for each other, which is the start. Our execution needs to continue to grow. Our maturity as a team, as far as game management, still needs to grow. We’re winning games though now.”
Bruins forward David Pastrnak did not take a shift during the third period, but he remained on the bench in what Montgomery called a “coach’s decision,” before declining to comment further.
Joey Daccord made 31 saves for Seattle (5-7-1), which has lost three straight and six of its past seven (1-5-1), including a 3-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
“[The Bruins] are always a fast-starting team at home, and yeah, they took advantage of their opportunities early in the game” said Daccord, a Boston native. “We just got to stay positive. It’s early in the year. We’ll find our game here before you know it.”
Brazeau gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 3:23 of the first period, redirecting Nikita Zadorov’s point shot.
“It’s just really special to see our team come together and not take ‘no’ for an answer in the way that we pounced on them early,” Swayman said. “I think it set the tone for the whole game.”
Coyle pushed it to 2-0 at 9:57 of the first with a power-play goal. After the Bruins prevented several Kraken clearing attempts, the puck was worked down below the right circle to Brad Marchand. The Boston captain made a cross-crease pass to Coyle, who deked around Daccord from the left post.
“I just tried to hang on, and then your, kind of, instincts just take over,” Coyle said. “Certain ways you scored before, or something you see or just happen to do and you make the right move. But it was a great look by [Marchand], the movement of the [power play].”
Bruins forward Pavel Zacha scored off a redirection from Charlie McAvoy at 11:06 of the first, but the Kraken successfully challenged the zone entry for offside.
“We took the opportunity of the no-goal on the third one to, I think, change our mindset a little bit,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. “We had four or five real good chances in the second period. … We had some opportunities there to get back in the game, but the third period, they’re certainly protecting the lead, but we had a lot of momentum going our way with how we played in the third.”
The Bruins held the Kraken to 10 shots on goal through the first two periods. Seattle did not have a shot on goal until 15:30 of the first period, when Brandon Tanev intercepted a Marchand pass for a short-handed breakaway.
“We weren’t connected at all at first,” Kraken forward Yanni Gourde said. “I thought our breakout execution wasn’t great. Our support wasn’t great. Towards the end of the period, and the game, I thought we [broke] out cleaner, we put the puck deep.”
NOTES: It was the sixth time out of eight games this season that Daccord faced at least 30 shots. … Only seven U.S.-born goaltenders had as many career shutouts as Swayman (13) at age 25 or younger: Frank Brimsek (22), Jonathan Quick (20), John Gibson (18), Jim Carey (16), Tom Barrasso (14), Mike Karakas (14) and Connor Hellebuyck (14).