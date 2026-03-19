Need to Know: Bruins vs. Jets

BOSTON –– There will be a new Bruin on Causeway Street on Thursday night.

Lukas Reichel is making his Boston debut after getting recalled from the Providence Bruins on an emergency basis on Wednesday. The 23-year-old forward was dealt to the B’s from the Vancouver Canucks at the trade deadline.​

“It feels good,” Reichel said. “I think the boys seem really nice. Can’t wait to get to know them a little bit more. Everyone met today. I’m really excited for the game and just can’t wait to get going.”

​Reichel will take the TD Garden ice for the 7 p.m. matchup against the Winnipeg Jets. It marks the second and final time the teams will meet this regular season. The Bruins beat the Jets 6-3 on Dec. 11 at Canada Life Centre. Boston is in the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 82 points.​

“Just kind of be himself. I don’t want him to be a hero tonight. I don’t want him to be any different. He’s here for a reason, because he will give us, hopefully, a little bit of speed and skill,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Reichel. “He played some really good games in Providence. I like that. I think that’s where we’re always looking at calling guys up – they have to earn it. And I think he earned it down there for a few games, and that’s why he got the call-up.”

Reichel had five points (one goal, four assists) through three games in Providence. He is projected to skate on the third line with Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie on Thursday. Mikey Eyssimont will draw out.

​“Just use my speed and don’t be afraid to try something out there,” Reichel said. “Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. For me, it’s just all about being good mentally, playing with energy, play to win. Play good defensively, too.”