Need to Know: Bruins vs. Jets

Swayman will start in net for Boston on Thursday at TD Garden

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By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– There will be a new Bruin on Causeway Street on Thursday night.

Lukas Reichel is making his Boston debut after getting recalled from the Providence Bruins on an emergency basis on Wednesday. The 23-year-old forward was dealt to the B’s from the Vancouver Canucks at the trade deadline.​

“It feels good,” Reichel said. “I think the boys seem really nice. Can’t wait to get to know them a little bit more. Everyone met today. I’m really excited for the game and just can’t wait to get going.”

​Reichel will take the TD Garden ice for the 7 p.m. matchup against the Winnipeg Jets. It marks the second and final time the teams will meet this regular season. The Bruins beat the Jets 6-3 on Dec. 11 at Canada Life Centre. Boston is in the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 82 points.​

“Just kind of be himself. I don’t want him to be a hero tonight. I don’t want him to be any different. He’s here for a reason, because he will give us, hopefully, a little bit of speed and skill,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Reichel. “He played some really good games in Providence. I like that. I think that’s where we’re always looking at calling guys up – they have to earn it. And I think he earned it down there for a few games, and that’s why he got the call-up.”

Reichel had five points (one goal, four assists) through three games in Providence. He is projected to skate on the third line with Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie on Thursday. Mikey Eyssimont will draw out.  

​“Just use my speed and don’t be afraid to try something out there,” Reichel said. “Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. For me, it’s just all about being good mentally, playing with energy, play to win. Play good defensively, too.”

Reichel speaks with media at TD Garden on Thursday

Wait, There’s More

  • Jeremy Swayman will start in net for Boston. The goaltender last played on Tuesday in Montreal and made 28 saves. Swayman has a 2.77 goals against average and a .906 save percentage through 45 games this season.
  • Pavel Zacha enters Thursday’s matchup on a three-game point streak; he has three goals and an assist through that stretch. The 28-year-old forward scored twice on Tuesday, setting a new career-high with 22 goals. Zacha remains on the second line with Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson, as well as the first power-play unit. He has three PPG in the last seven games.
  • Andrew Peeke remains in the lineup on the third pair with Nikita Zadorov; he and Henri Jokiharju have been alternating in that spot. Peeke has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) through 64 games while averaging 19:24 of ice time per night. He is also on the penalty kill, which has gone 88.9% (fourth in the NHL) since returning from the Olympic break.

Opposing View

  • The Jets most recently fell 4-3 in a shootout to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at Canada Life Centre. Josh Morrissey, Gabriel Vilardi and Jonathan Toews scored in the loss, and netminder Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves. Winnipeg has lost three of its last five games; it sits in sixth place in the Central Division, four points out of the playoff picture.
  • Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 83 points (31 goals, 52 assists) through 67 games. The 33-year-old forward has been centering the first line between Kyle Connor and Alex Iafallo, and is also on the first power-play unit. Scheifele has seven goals on the man advantage.
  • Cole Koepke played 73 games for the Bruins in the 2024-25 season before he signed with Winnipeg as a free agent in July. The 27-year-old forward has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) through 51 games while skating on the fourth line with Morgan Barron and Brad Lambert, and averaging 9:54 of ice time per night.

Sturm talks ahead of BOS vs. WPG

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