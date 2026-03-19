Bruins and MIAA Announce Recipients of 2026 Sportsmanship Awards

The Boston Bruins and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced today, March 19, the recipients of the 2026 Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Awards.
Each year, the Boston Bruins and MIAA partner to honor student athletes from boys and girls high school ice hockey leagues across the state for exemplifying a commitment to sportsmanship, teamwork and dedication both on and off the ice. Award winners will be honored during the second intermission of tonight’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.
The following are the award winners from each hockey league statewide:
BOYS LEAGUES
Bay State Conference: Brody Whalen, Natick High School
Berry Division: Logan Caron, Greenfield High School
Cape and Islands League: Matt Swartz, Cape Cod Regional Tech HS
Cape Ann League: Chase Pelletier, Pentucket Reg. High School
Catholic Central League: David Tandy, Archbishop Williams High School
Central Mass Athletic Conference: Ryan Ruzzo, Northbridge High School
Fay/Wright Division: Anthony Barbarini, Agawam High School
Greater Boston League: Thomas Cronin, Malden High School
Independent Schools: Jake McSweeney, Stoughton High School
Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Division 2: Gabe Santos, Newton South High School
Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Division 3: Grady Avila, Lowell High School
Middlesex League: Jack Feeney, Melrose High School
Midland-Wachusett League: Gilbert Prepetit, Algonquin Reg. High School
Northeastern Conference: Thomas Fish, Danvers High School
Patriot League: Flynn Gardner, Hanover High School
South Coast Conference: Lucas Matias, Greater New Bedford RVTHS
South Shore League: Tyler Henderson, East Bridgewater Jr/Sr High School
GIRLS LEAGUES
Bay State Conference: Sophia Luoni, Natick High School
Cape and Islands League: Elizabeth Stutzman, Sandwich High School
Catholic Central League: Georgia Murray, Bishop Feehan High School
Hockomock League: Julia Monaghan, Stoughton High School
Independent Schools: Caroline Burns, Ursuline Academy
Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Large: Allie Martell, Shrewsbury High School
Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Small: Lucy Irwin, Central Catholic High School
Middlesex League: Margaret Urdan, Lexington High School
Midland-Wachusett League: Madelyn Glynn, Algonquin Reg. High School
Northeastern Conference: Ashley Freitas, Danvers High School
Patriot League: Vanessa Federico, Hanover High School
Tri Valley League: Brooke Moreno, Dedham High School