Bruins and MIAA Announce Recipients of 2026 Sportsmanship Awards

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By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced today, March 19, the recipients of the 2026 Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Awards. 

Each year, the Boston Bruins and MIAA partner to honor student athletes from boys and girls high school ice hockey leagues across the state for exemplifying a commitment to sportsmanship, teamwork and dedication both on and off the ice. Award winners will be honored during the second intermission of tonight’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. 

The following are the award winners from each hockey league statewide: 

BOYS LEAGUES 

Bay State Conference: Brody Whalen, Natick High School 

Berry Division: Logan Caron, Greenfield High School  

Cape and Islands League: Matt Swartz, Cape Cod Regional Tech HS 

Cape Ann League: Chase Pelletier, Pentucket Reg. High School 

Catholic Central League: David Tandy, Archbishop Williams High School 

Central Mass Athletic Conference: Ryan Ruzzo, Northbridge High School 

Fay/Wright Division: Anthony Barbarini, Agawam High School 

Greater Boston League: Thomas Cronin, Malden High School 

Independent Schools: Jake McSweeney, Stoughton High School 

Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Division 2: Gabe Santos, Newton South High School 

Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Division 3: Grady Avila, Lowell High School 

Middlesex League: Jack Feeney, Melrose High School 

Midland-Wachusett League: Gilbert Prepetit, Algonquin Reg. High School 

Northeastern Conference: Thomas Fish, Danvers High School 

Patriot League: Flynn Gardner, Hanover High School  

South Coast Conference: Lucas Matias, Greater New Bedford RVTHS 

South Shore League: Tyler Henderson, East Bridgewater Jr/Sr High School 

GIRLS LEAGUES 

Bay State Conference: Sophia Luoni, Natick High School 

Cape and Islands League: Elizabeth Stutzman, Sandwich High School 

Catholic Central League: Georgia Murray, Bishop Feehan High School 

Hockomock League: Julia Monaghan, Stoughton High School  

Independent Schools: Caroline Burns, Ursuline Academy 

Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Large: Allie Martell, Shrewsbury High School 

Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Small: Lucy Irwin, Central Catholic High School 

Middlesex League: Margaret Urdan, Lexington High School 

Midland-Wachusett League: Madelyn Glynn, Algonquin Reg. High School 

Northeastern Conference: Ashley Freitas, Danvers High School 

Patriot League: Vanessa Federico, Hanover High School 

Tri Valley League: Brooke Moreno, Dedham High School

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