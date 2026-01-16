Chara revels in 'greatest honor' as Bruins retire defenseman's No. 33

BOSTON -- The sound swelled, as it had on that night in 2019, before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, the whistles and claps and cheers, the adulation pouring down from the highest reaches of TD Garden, cascading onto the ice.

This time, though, Zdeno Chara was wearing a suit. This time, Chara’s face was fully visible. This time, as he sat in a semi-circle of chairs across from some of the greatest Boston Bruins of all time, with a giant gold No. 33 behind him, Chara was received in a new way.

“He’s a legend,” as Ray Bourque put it.

With seven players whose numbers had previously been retired alongside him -- Bourque, Terry O’Reilly, Willie O'Ree, Rick Middleton, Johnny Bucyk, Cam Neely, and Bobby Orr – with many of his teammates from the 2011 Stanley Cup champion Bruins in the building, with the current Bruins all wearing No. 33 on the bench, the Hall of Fame defenseman’s number was raised to the rafters of TD Garden in Boston on Thursday, retired, only his for the rest of time.

“It feels surreal,” Chara told the crowd.

He could not wipe the smile off his face.

“Wearing this jersey in front of you all was the greatest honor,” Chara added.

In response, a “Thank you, Chara!” chant spread throughout TD Garden, a moment that Chara said brought him near tears. It was then that emcee Andrew Ference finished the ceremony, ushering Chara and his family to the banner, which had been carried onto the ice by five teammates from 2011 in Patrice Bergeron, Mark Recchi, David Krejci, Dennis Seidenberg and Tuukka Rask.

As his wife and three kids worked the ropes, Chara stepped back, his eyes tracing the banner as it lifted to its place between the numbers of O’Reilly and Bourque. As it neared the ceiling, the music swelled and the cheers swelled in turn.

Asked about that moment later, he said, “I’m speechless. Literally, I am speechless. It’s one of those things that no matter how much times you picture it or imagine it, when it’s actually happening, it’s so much better and so much nicer.

“It’s emotional, it’s satisfaction, it’s a place where you are standing and you are there with your family, but I felt like I was standing there with so many other people who helped me.”