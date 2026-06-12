David Pastrnak Named to 2025-26 NHL Second All-Star Team

The National Hockey League announced today that Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has been named to the 2025-26 NHL Second All-Star Team.

This marks Pastrnak’s third consecutive selection to the NHL Second All-Star Team (2023-24, 2024-25, 2025-26). He was previously named to the NHL First All-Star Team in 2019-20 and 2022-23.

Pastrnak skated in 77 games for Boston during the 2025-26 season, recording 29 goals and a career-high 71 assists for 100 points, marking his fourth consecutive 100-point campaign. The 30-year-old ranked sixth in the NHL in assists and tied for seventh in points while leading Bruins skaters in assists, points, points per game (1.30), even-strength points (67), power-play points (33) and shots (261). He also led Boston forwards in average time on ice, skating a career-high 20:39 per game.

Pastrnak’s season was highlighted by several career milestones, including his 800th NHL game, 400th NHL goal, 500th NHL assist and a career-high six-point performance on Jan. 10, 2026.

The 6-foot, 199-pound forward has skated in 833 career NHL games, all with Boston, recording 420 goals and 513 assists for 933 points with a plus-145 rating. He ranks among the top 10 scorers in franchise history in goals (5th), assists (9th) and points (6th) and is one of five players in Bruins history to record consecutive 100-point seasons.

The Havirov, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.