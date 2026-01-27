Need to Know: Bruins vs. Predators 

Swayman will start in net for Boston on Tuesday at TD Garden

swaynsh
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– It is a quick turnaround for the Boston Bruins, who are playing in the second game of a back-to-back on Tuesday at TD Garden as they host the Nashville Predators for a 7 p.m. puck drop.

It marks the first of two regular-season meetings between the teams; the Bruins will travel to Nashville on March 5.​

Boston is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Monday at Madison Square Garden. While they earned a point, the goal is to secure a full two against the Predators.

​“I just hate not coming home with two points. But we take that one point. I think it was up for grabs, and we just didn’t take that opportunity to do it, unfortunately,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “But we still feel good. I think we’ve done a pretty good job as of late, and we want to continue to do that, especially at home.”

Mikey Eyssimont will enter the lineup for the first time since Jan. 11 in place of Alex Steeves, Sturm said. Eyssimont will slot in on the third line with Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov.​

Nikita Zadorov did not skate in Monday’s game due to an injury. Henri Jokiharju filled in on the second pair with Andrew Peeke in Zadorov’s absence. Sturm said Zadorov is a game-time decision against the Predators.​

“He is going to try just like yesterday, and then we’ll see,” Sturm said.

Sturm talks ahead of BOS vs. NSH

Wait, There’s More

  • Jeremy Swayman will start in net for Boston. The goaltender last played on Saturday, making 22 saves in the win over the Montreal Canadiens. Swayman has a 2.89 goals against average and a .903 save percentage through 35 games.
  • David Pastrnak posted three assists on Monday in New York, pushing him to 900 career NHL points and extending his point streak (two goals, 10 assists) to seven games. The 29-year-old forward also moved past Rick Middleton into sixth place on the B’s all-time scoring list. Pastrnak is skating on the first line with Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm.
  • Hampus Lindholm was named to Team Sweden’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Tuesday. The defenseman is the eighth player in the Bruins organization to be selected for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Lindholm has 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) through 39 games while averaging 22:04 of ice time per night.

Opposing View

  • The Predators most recently fell 5-2 to the Utah Mammoth on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena. Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Nashville, and netminder Juuse Saros made 26 saves in the loss. The Predators have dropped three of their last five games ahead of Tuesday’s matchup in Boston.
  • Ryan O’Reilly leads Nashville with 50 points (18 goals, 32 assists) through 51 games. The 34-year-old forward has been centering the first line between Filip Forsberg and Luke Evangelista. Stamkos has the most goals on the Predators with 25.
  • Nashville’s power play ranks 15th in the league at 20.9%; the Bruins rank third at 27.5%. Stamkos has a team-leading eight goals on the man advantage this season and is on the first unit with Forsberg, O’Reilly, Evangelista and Roman Josi. The Predators’ penalty kill sits 12th in the NHL at 80.3%.

