Need to Know: Bruins vs. Predators 

BOSTON –– It is a quick turnaround for the Boston Bruins, who are playing in the second game of a back-to-back on Tuesday at TD Garden as they host the Nashville Predators for a 7 p.m. puck drop.

It marks the first of two regular-season meetings between the teams; the Bruins will travel to Nashville on March 5.​

Boston is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Monday at Madison Square Garden. While they earned a point, the goal is to secure a full two against the Predators.

​“I just hate not coming home with two points. But we take that one point. I think it was up for grabs, and we just didn’t take that opportunity to do it, unfortunately,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “But we still feel good. I think we’ve done a pretty good job as of late, and we want to continue to do that, especially at home.”

Mikey Eyssimont will enter the lineup for the first time since Jan. 11 in place of Alex Steeves, Sturm said. Eyssimont will slot in on the third line with Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov.​

Nikita Zadorov did not skate in Monday’s game due to an injury. Henri Jokiharju filled in on the second pair with Andrew Peeke in Zadorov’s absence. Sturm said Zadorov is a game-time decision against the Predators.​

“He is going to try just like yesterday, and then we’ll see,” Sturm said.