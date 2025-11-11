Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs 

Swayman will start in net for Boston on Tuesday at TD Garden

By Belle Fraser / BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Consistency is the name of the game for Mason Lohrei.

​The defenseman will remain in the lineup for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden for a 7 p.m. puck drop.

Lohrei was a healthy scratch for five games, but returned on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena and had two assists in the B’s 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs. The team will now look to replicate that effort and extend its win streak to seven games.

“I think just trying to get back to playing the game how I know how to. Obviously, sticking to the systems. Just kind of get back to playing free, playing confident,” Lohrei said. “I thought we played a really good team game, just overall. Just doing whatever I can to contribute to that. Moving pucks, jumping in the offense when I can.”

Lohrei is expected to skate on the third pair with Henri Jokiharju, while Jonathan Aspirot draws out. Charlie McAvoy, who missed Saturday’s matchup due to a family matter, will play on the first pair with Nikita Zadorov on Tuesday, head coach Marco Sturm said.

“It is a good opportunity. Aspirot did absolutely nothing wrong. I liked his game; he will be back at one point,” Sturm said. “I just want to see those guys. I thought Mason deserves to play; he played good enough. Hopefully, they can stabilize that third pair, those kinds of minutes we need throughout the game.”

The Bruins are preparing for a pushback from Toronto. They had a full practice on Monday to fine-tune the details of their game before the second of three contests against the divisional rival.

“I expect them to come out really, really hard. It’s a good team,” Sturm said. “It’s a good team and I know they want to respond, especially from the last two games.”

Mason Lohrei speaks with media on Tuesday.

Wait, There’s More

  • Jeffrey Viel is in the lineup for the second consecutive game. The 28-year-old forward, who signed a two-year deal with the Bruins in July 2024, is projected to be on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eyssimont. Viel is looking for his first point in the Black & Gold.
  • Jeremy Swayman will be in net for Boston. The goaltender made 30 saves against Toronto on Saturday in his 10th start of the year. Swayman has a 3.09 goals against average and a .899 save percentage so far this season.
  • David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) through 17 games. The 29-year-old forward has three goals on the power play, which trails only Elias Lindholm, who has four. Pastrnak remains on the first line with Marat Khusnutdinov and Morgan Geekie.

Opposing View

  • The Maple Leafs most recently fell 5-4 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. William Nylander scored twice, and John Tavares and Auston Matthews also had goals in the loss. Netminder Dennis Hildeby made 42 saves on 47 shots.
  • Brandon Carlo returns to TD Garden for the first time since getting traded to Toronto in March. The defenseman spent nine seasons with the Bruins after getting selected in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft by the organization. Carlo has two points in 16 games this year while skating on the first pair with Morgan Reilly.
  • Tavares leads the Maple Leafs with nine goals this season. The 35-year-old forward is centering the second line between Nicholas Robertson and Bobby McMann. Tavares is also on the first power-play unit with Matthews, Nylander, Matthew Knies and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Sturm speaks with media on Tuesday.

