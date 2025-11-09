The Sunday Read | Kuraly Honoring Late Father Rick: ‘I Know He’s Definitely Keeping a Close Eye’

BOSTON –– As Sean Kuraly sat in the hospital room with his father, Rick, there was an influx of people knocking at the door.

Rick was battling pancreatic cancer this summer, and his village kept showing up. It was teammate after teammate from Miami University's men’s hockey team, where Rick played four years of NCAA hockey from 1979 to 1983.

“It was just really remarkable to see,” Sean said. “It just seemed like there was somebody there every day. The nurses were all wondering, ‘This guy has so many visitors, I don’t know what the heck is going on.’”

Some of the former RedHawks brought old college yearbooks. The group would flip through the pages, looking at game stats and reflecting on the makings of Rick’s historic career at Miami University.

“We would sit around in the room and just chat and joke,” Sean said. “He loved talking about that stuff.”

It was often that Sean would read the line and see that Rick had scored. His father, after all, has the most goals (101), hat tricks (9) and power-play goals (36) in program history. Rick, who was inducted into the Miami Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014, is third in the all-time scoring with 179 points, too.

It, accordingly, was a natural progression for Sean to lace up for the same school. He played for the RedHawks from 2012 to 2016, and captained the squad his senior year.​

“My dad had his number and his name on the wall, and I wore the same number,” Sean said. “It was kind of an interesting thing, some people would ask me, ‘Why is your number up there?’ But it wasn’t mine, it was obviously my dad's.”

Sean always took pride in wearing the Miami jersey, especially with Kuraly spelled out on his back. It means a little more now, though. Rick passed away in September; he was 65.

“I think you realize more in hindsight how cool it is to do something like that. We were the first father and son to play at Miami, and I believe still, the only ones so far,” Sean said. “It is a cool little thing me and my dad share.”​

The school and the sport are one way Sean is staying connected to and sharing Rick’s legacy.