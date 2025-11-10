Practice Report: Bruins Gearing Up for Rematch with Toronto 

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins returned to Warrior Ice Arena on Monday for practice.​

The B’s are coming off a 5-3 win over Toronto on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena, and will host the Maple Leafs on Tuesday at TD Garden. Boston is looking to extend its six-game win streak.

​Here are the main storylines from Monday’s skate ahead of another week of Bruins hockey.

Lohrei Working Way Back Into Lineup

Mason Lohrei was challenged to learn from afar. The 24-year-old defenseman was a healthy scratch for five games and reentered the lineup on Saturday in Toronto. Lohrei, who skated with Jonathan Aspirot, posted two assists through 14:49 of ice time in his return.

“You want to be consistent. One game doesn’t mean anything – can he do it again? I thought he had a good response; he had a good game. And we need another one and another one and another one,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Keep it simple, but most importantly, keep it consistent.”

Lohrei was on the third pair with Henri Jokiharju during Monday’s practice, while Aspirot was the extra defenseman. Charlie McAvoy was also back with the group after missing Saturday’s game due to a family matter.

Veterans like Nikita Zadorov have been in Lohrei’s shoes before and are helping him work through the adversity.

“It’s tough. It was really tough, I think, for him. Obviously, it’s been five games, feels like it’s been a year when you haven't played. I’ve been in the same situation in Calgary, I missed six games straight at some point in my career,” Zadorov said.

“I know how he felt for sure, and it was a great response. It’s a tough league to be in. You have to contribute, especially on this team. There’s always guys fighting for the spot, there’s always hungry young players, there’s always not much opportunity. I think it was great to see him step in like that and have a really solid game in Toronto.”