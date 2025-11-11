For Chara, Hall of Fame Induction was not in his Wildest Dreams

TORONTO - Zdeno Chara stood beneath the vast glass ceiling of Brookfield Place adjacent to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday night with the eyes of the sport upon him.

Legends of the game sat before his eyes, as did so many people who have meant the world to him throughout his life and career.

To put it simply, it was the setting of a hockey player’s dream.

But for Zdeno Chara, there were no such visions as he grew up in the small town of Trencin, Slovakia.

Back then, his dreams were far simpler.

“Growing up in small town Slovakia, Trencin, you don’t dream about nights like this," Chara said as his wife, Tatiana, and children Elliz, Ben, and Zach looked on. "You dream about a patch of ice that doesn’t melt before you finish practice, you dream about finding a stick that’s not broken or skates that can still fit for a couple more years.”

Some 40 years on, however, Chara’s hockey journey was forever immortalized as he became one of 61 men with Bruins ties to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. The 6-foot-9 blue liner joined Boston as a free agent in the summer of 2006 and went on to captain the club for 14 seasons, leading the Black & Gold to three Stanley Cup Final appearances and the organization's sixth Cup title in 2011.

"I made the decision to sign with the Boston Bruins. Mr. Jeremy Jacobs, Charlie Jacobs, and the entire organization welcomed me and trusted me with the responsibility of leading one of the most iconic Original Six franchises. I want to thank [former Boston GM Peter Chiarelli for believing in me from Day 1 and giving me the opportunity to step into that leadership role," said Chara, who added that those who came before him paved the way.

"When I joined the Boston Bruins in 2006, I became part of a team built on character, identity, and toughness. These values were shaped by legends before me – Milt Schmidt, John Bucyk, Eddie Shore, Bobby Orr, Terry O'Reilly, Cam Neely, Ray Bourque, Don Sweeney, and so many others.

"Being named captain was a tremendous honor and I was incredibly proud to lead such an amazing group of teammates to the 2011 Stanley Cup championship. We all wanted the same thing. We battled along each other for months and we knew we had a team to do so. We had a very tight group of players in the Bruins' room – a bunch of guys who didn't want to disappoint their teammates.

"We wanted to go hard each and every night. I can tell you, everyone on that Bruins team knew their role. We had a very, very special team. We came in every day and stuck up for each other, played for each other, sacrificed our bodies, and refused to let the bench down. We had a great relationship with each other but also a great relationship with our fans. Boston loves their Bruins, so thank you, fans."