Need to Know: Bruins vs. Lightning

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins return to TD Garden on Monday afternoon for a 1 p.m. matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The B’s are riding a three-game win streak after beating the Buffalo Sabres, 3-1, on Saturday. Monday’s contest will be a preview of the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series, in which the Bruins will play the Lightning at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 1.

Boston has felt comfortable in low-scoring, tightly-defended games to start the year, and head coach Marco Sturm has credited his players’ buy-in and toughness for the early success. It is something they will look to carry over against Tampa Bay.

“As an opponent, when they come in, they’re like, ‘Okay, oh [expletive], those are the Boston Bruins. They’re going to pound pucks and go hard on pucks, they’re going to do it again,’” Sturm said.

Viktor Arvidsson is hunting for his first point as a Bruin. The forward was traded to Boston in July and is skating on the second line with Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt. He is also on the second power-play unit.

Arvidsson had familiarity with Sturm’s coaching style because the two previously overlapped in the Los Angeles Kings organization, which has helped his transition to a new team.

“It’s been good. It’s coming along, I think. Last game, [Saturday], was our best game, I think. I think we were more connected and creating chances and spending more time in the offensive zone,” Arvidsson said. “It’s a good feeling. You get a better feeling in the room, and everybody is talking and stuff instead of going on a losing streak.”​

Monday is the Bruins’ last game at TD Garden before they leave on a three-game road trip, during which they’ll face the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche and Utah Mammoth.