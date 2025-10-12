Need to Know: Bruins vs. Lightning

Eyssimont and Jeannot playing against former team on Monday

tampantk
By Belle Fraser / Boston Bruins.com

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins return to TD Garden on Monday afternoon for a 1 p.m. matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The B’s are riding a three-game win streak after beating the Buffalo Sabres, 3-1, on Saturday. Monday’s contest will be a preview of the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series, in which the Bruins will play the Lightning at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 1.

Boston has felt comfortable in low-scoring, tightly-defended games to start the year, and head coach Marco Sturm has credited his players’ buy-in and toughness for the early success. It is something they will look to carry over against Tampa Bay.

“As an opponent, when they come in, they’re like, ‘Okay, oh [expletive], those are the Boston Bruins. They’re going to pound pucks and go hard on pucks, they’re going to do it again,’” Sturm said.

Viktor Arvidsson is hunting for his first point as a Bruin. The forward was traded to Boston in July and is skating on the second line with Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt. He is also on the second power-play unit.

Arvidsson had familiarity with Sturm’s coaching style because the two previously overlapped in the Los Angeles Kings organization, which has helped his transition to a new team.

“It’s been good. It’s coming along, I think. Last game, [Saturday], was our best game, I think. I think we were more connected and creating chances and spending more time in the offensive zone,” Arvidsson said. “It’s a good feeling. You get a better feeling in the room, and everybody is talking and stuff instead of going on a losing streak.”​

Monday is the Bruins’ last game at TD Garden before they leave on a three-game road trip, during which they’ll face the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche and Utah Mammoth.

Arvidsson speak with the media following practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Sunday

Wait, There’s More

  • Mikey Eyssimont spent three seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2022 to 2025 before he was traded to the Seattle Kraken in March. Eyssimont signed a two-year deal with Boston in July. Tanner Jeannot also played for the Lightning from 2022 to 2024. Jeannot and Eyssimont are now linemates for the Bruins, alongside Fraser Minten.
  • Zacha and Elias Lindholm are both on three-game point streaks to start the season. Zacha potted the opening goal in Saturday’s 3-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Lindholm has scored both of the Bruins’ power-play goals thus far. He and Zacha are on the first unit with Charlie McAvoy, David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie.
  • In terms of a goaltender for the Bruins, Sturm said, “We’re going to talk about it and we’ll decide [on Monday].” Jeremy Swayman posted 21 saves on Saturday, and 35 saves against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 8. Joonas Korpisalo had 21 saves in Thursday’s overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Opposing View

  • Tampa Bay is coming off a 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at Benchmark International Arena. Yanni Gourde, Ryan McDonagh and Darren Raddysh scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves.
  • Conor Geekie, who is Morgan Geekie’s younger brother, is expected to center the third line for the Lightning. The 21-year-old forward was a first-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes in 2022 before getting traded to Tampa Bay in June 2024. Conor had 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 52 NHL games last season, and 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 24 AHL games.
  • Victor Hedman is on the first pair with Raddysh for Tampa Bay. The 34-year-old defenseman has two assists in two games to start the season, and had 66 points (15 goals, 51 assists) through 79 games last year.

Sturm speaks with the media following practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Sunday

