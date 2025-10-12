Bruins Beat Buffalo 3-1, ‘Everyone Playing for Each Other’

Harris makes Boston debut in the victory at TD Garden

buffwin
By Belle Fraser / Boston Bruins.com

BOSTON –– Marco Sturm could not exactly put it into words.​

The head coach attempted to describe the togetherness the Boston Bruins displayed in their 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at TD Garden. It is more of a feeling that has surrounded the team since Sturm’s first day, though.​

“The guys, they buy in. I don’t know what else to say,” Sturm said. “You can see it in the game today, everyone is excited to play. Everyone works. We’re a family. That’s what family does – support each other, we help each other.”

Unity has been a consistent message amongst both the veterans and young faces in the Bruins locker room, earning the group a 3-0-0 record to start the year. Despite the close score of Saturday’s game against the Sabres, Boston felt in control until the final buzzer.​

“I think that’s something that is kind of a strength of our team,” Pavel Zacha said. “I think the last three games, we’ve been able to finish the games and win them.”

​Zacha capitalized on a shot-dominant opening frame from the Bruins. The forward ripped a one-timer from the left circle for his first goal of the season and a 1-0 lead at 15:48. It extended Zacha’s point streak to three games, too.​

Jordan Harris, who made his Bruins debut, got the primary assist on the play, marking his first point with the organization. The Haverhill, Mass, native skated on the second pair with Andrew Peeke and finished with an assist, block and two hits through 16:25 of ice time.

“Really good. He came in and felt like he was playing every game so far this season.” “Smart with the puck, simple,” Sturm said of Harris. “He can skate. Had some really good sticks, even for his size. He was always in a good spot. I was really happy about his game.”

Harris, Zacha, and Swayman speak to the media after Bruins 3-1 win

Harris said his parents, brother, fiancée and former Northeastern hockey teammates were in the crowd to support his hometown debut. While Harris, who signed a one-year deal with Boston in July, is one of the newer Bruins, he has settled in well.

“One thing I definitely feel is overall buy-in and everyone playing for each other. It’s great,” Harris said. “Honestly, I’ve felt that since the first day of training camp. So that, I think, is huge. Especially early on in the season.”

Mark Kastelic extended Boston's advantage in the second period. Charlie McAvoy kept the puck in the offensive zone along the boards, popping it out to Kastelic, who released a blast from the point to beat Buffalo goalie Alex Lyon. Kastelic’s first of the year made it 2-0 at 10:21. The forward has started the season on the fourth line with Marat Khusnutdinov and Sean Kuraly.​

The Sabres got on the board with a tally from Jason Zucker at 9:46 of the third period, but Sean Kuraly’s empty-net goal at 19:57 sealed the 3-1 victory. ​

Jeremy Swayman got his first start of the year at TD Garden on Saturday after opening the season with 35 stops on 36 shots during Wednesday’s win in Washington. The goaltender posted 21 saves against Buffalo and was a key component to the penalty kill, which went 4-for-4.

“Excited for just a fresh start. That is something that we need to prove every day. Really fun to be part of it,” Swayman said. “We just know we’re going to keep elevating our game and coming closer together. Keep this thing going.”

The Bruins return to TD Garden on Monday for a 1 p.m. game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Sturm talks after the B's beat the Sabres 3-1

‘It is surreal’: Harris Making Most Out of Opportunity with Hometown Team

