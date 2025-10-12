Bruins Beat Buffalo 3-1, ‘Everyone Playing for Each Other’

BOSTON –– Marco Sturm could not exactly put it into words.​

The head coach attempted to describe the togetherness the Boston Bruins displayed in their 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at TD Garden. It is more of a feeling that has surrounded the team since Sturm’s first day, though.​

“The guys, they buy in. I don’t know what else to say,” Sturm said. “You can see it in the game today, everyone is excited to play. Everyone works. We’re a family. That’s what family does – support each other, we help each other.”

Unity has been a consistent message amongst both the veterans and young faces in the Bruins locker room, earning the group a 3-0-0 record to start the year. Despite the close score of Saturday’s game against the Sabres, Boston felt in control until the final buzzer.​

“I think that’s something that is kind of a strength of our team,” Pavel Zacha said. “I think the last three games, we’ve been able to finish the games and win them.”

​Zacha capitalized on a shot-dominant opening frame from the Bruins. The forward ripped a one-timer from the left circle for his first goal of the season and a 1-0 lead at 15:48. It extended Zacha’s point streak to three games, too.​

Jordan Harris, who made his Bruins debut, got the primary assist on the play, marking his first point with the organization. The Haverhill, Mass, native skated on the second pair with Andrew Peeke and finished with an assist, block and two hits through 16:25 of ice time.

“Really good. He came in and felt like he was playing every game so far this season.” “Smart with the puck, simple,” Sturm said of Harris. “He can skate. Had some really good sticks, even for his size. He was always in a good spot. I was really happy about his game.”