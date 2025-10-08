Inside the Jeannot Family’s Move to Boston: ‘Biggest Weight Lifted Off Our Shoulders’

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins’ goal song was playing when Tanner Jeannot’s parents walked into the house on July 1.

​No one had to say a word to know where the forward had decided to land for his next NHL destination.

​Pat, Jeannot’s father, has been a Bruins fan his whole life. While not a Massachusetts native, Pat pledged his loyalties to Boston because his brother’s favorite team, Jeannot explained, was the Philadelphia Flyers. So, he decided to root for the rival.

As Jeannot finalized his five-year deal with the Bruins, he and his wife, Keely, knew how to break the news to Pat, who had taken their two young boys out for the day. The Kernkraft 400 tune filled the room.

​“He knew right away – it is Boston,” Keely said.

​The Jeannots were in Kelowna, British Columbia, for the offseason as the free agency window opened. It meant family could be nearby for the moment.

“When it happened, we got to tell them right away in person and got to celebrate. It was pretty cool,” Jeannot said. “He was pretty pumped up about it.”

The 28-year-old was looking for a team that could give him a good opportunity in the lineup and fit his hard-nosed, physical style of play. The Bruins went into the summer wanting to add an edge and experience to the bottom half of their forward group. Jeannot was a clear answer.

“It felt like the biggest weight lifted off our shoulders. If you know Tanner, he wasn’t sleeping for months,” Keely said. “I think he slept 12 hours after the signing.”