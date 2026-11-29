BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins host the Vancouver Canucks at 5 p.m. on Sunday at TD Garden for the first of two regular-season meetings between the teams.

The B’s are looking to snap their two-game losing streak, most recently falling 3-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.

​David Pastrnak will not play against the Canucks after suffering a lower-body injury on Friday. Sturm said the captain is day-to-day. James Hagens, on the other hand, will be in the lineup for the first time since Nov. 5 after recovering from his own injury. Mikey Eyssimont was subsequently assigned to Providence.

“Every team goes through it,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I think it’s a great opportunity just for other guys to step up. Obviously, losing David, it’s not easy. But it also should [raise] some individuals and us as a collective team. It doesn’t matter who you play.”

Without Pastrnak in the forward group, JJ Peterka is on the first line with Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie. Hagens will return to the second line with Casey Mittelstadt and Elias Lindholm, while Marat Khusnutdinov, Fraser Minten and Matt Poitras make up the third. The fourth line of Tanner Jeannot, Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic is unchanged.

​“I just want him to play simple again,” Sturm said of Hagens. “I think we all try to bring him to that level where he left off before the injury. And by doing that, it’s just playing very simple hockey.”

​Sturm also made adjustments on the backend. Jonathan Aspirot is in for the first time since Nov. 2 and is projected to skate on the first pair with Charlie McAvoy, which is a combination that was successful last season. Hampus Lindholm was shifted to be on the third pair with Mason Lohrei, while Nikita Zadorov and Will Borgen remain together on the second pair. Frederic Brunet and Connor Clifton will sit.

“At a certain point, you always try to do something, especially at home. These two guys have history; a really good history. It’s not like we didn’t like Charlie and Lindy – they’ve been excellent,” Sturm said. “But trying to do something here. We feel like we changed some lines up front and never touched the D. Hopefully that will help a little bit today.”