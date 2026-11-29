The Boston Bruins announced today that the team has added forward James Hagens (Date of Injury: Nov. 5) to the active roster and assigned forward Mikey Eyssimont to Providence.

Hagens, 20, has appeared in 17 games with Boston this season, recording six goals and six assists for 12 points. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound forward has appeared in 19 career NHL games, totaling six goals and seven assists for 13 points. The Hauppauge, New York native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (7th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Eyssimont, 30, has appeared in four games with Boston this season, recording one goal. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward has also skated in eight games with the Providence Bruins (AHL) this season, recording 13 goals and three assists for 16 points. Eyssimont has played in 269 career NHL games with Boston, Seattle, Tampa Bay, San Jose and Winnipeg, totaling 34 goals and 41 assists for 75 points. The Littleton, Colorado, native was originally selected by Los Angeles in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.