David Pastrnak Out

David Pastrnak did not participate in Saturday’s practice. The captain left Friday’s matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return. Sturm said Pastrnak is day-to-day.

“He will be definitely out tomorrow, and then we will assess,” Sturm said.

Sturm is confident his leadership will fill the void as Pastrnak recovers. He has liked what he has seen from Tanner Jeannot, who is wearing an ‘A’ for the first time this season.

​“He was so excited. He was so proud and honored to have that Boston Bruins ‘A’ on his jersey,” Sturm said. “I feel like he lives by that every day when he comes to the rink. He takes a lot of pride; he’s talking to guys, he makes sure everything is alright. He’s been amazing, honestly.”

It will be a team-wide effort to make up for Pastrnak’s production, too.

“I think everybody just has to give their best. It’s tough when your top guy goes out. It’s going to be great – all these guys in the room are going to be able to step up,” Hagens said. “I think you just fall back and realize it’s just a hockey game. Obviously it’s a really important hockey game, but I feel like a good way for me to just kind of be relaxed is you’ve played hockey your whole life; just go out there and be ready to go.”

Michael DiPietro in Net

Michael DiPietro will start in net for Boston against Vancouver, who originally selected the goaltender in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft. It will mark the first time DiPietro is facing his former organization.

“For me, I am just trying to approach it like any other game,” DiPietro said. “I’m excited to get back in there and play, and I’ll do what I can to hopefully help the team win.”

DiPietro spent just over six seasons in the AHL – and one in the ECHL – before earning a roster spot out of training camp this year. Sunday’s matchup is no doubt a reflection point for the 27-year-old.

“I think me as a person, me as a goalie – completely different. But [the Canucks] were the team that gave me the opportunity, so I still look back on that day as one of the best days of my life,” DiPietro said. “I’m just looking forward to hopefully doing what I can; make sure my game is in a good spot tomorrow. And hopefully help the team get two points.”

​The defensive pairs could look a bit different in front of DiPietro. Sturm made some adjustments during Saturday’s practice; Jonathan Aspirot was on the first pair with Charlie McAvoy while Mason Lohrei was with Hampus Lindholm. Will Borgen and Nikita Zadorov stayed together, and Frederic Brunet and Connor Clifton were the extra duo.

“We will see. We said we were going to try something out,” Sturm said. “[Aspirot] is a guy you always felt bad for because he didn’t do anything wrong; we just have a lot of D…He has a history with us, especially with Charlie, too. He played outstanding last year, so that was our first thought today. I’m usually a guy – I always need probably another night to sleep [on it].”