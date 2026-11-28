BOSTON –– It was right back to work for the Boston Bruins on Saturday at Warrior Ice Arena.
The group had a full-team practice to prepare for hosting the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at TD Garden for a 5 p.m. puck drop. Here is everything you need to know from the skate.
James Hagens Option
James Hagens could be an option for the Bruins on Sunday. The 20-year-old forward has been working back from an injury he suffered in the third period of the Nov. 5 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins; he got cross-checked in the lower back while driving the net.
Hagens returned to practice on Tuesday in a non-contact jersey, and has been skating in a regular sweater every time after that.
“Now we’ve just got to wait on James. We put him on a line today, and if he feels good and healthy and mentally ready to go, I think there’s a good chance he will play tomorrow. But we’ve just got to wait when he comes off the [ice],” head coach Marco Sturm said. “You don’t want to complicate things. Just play simple, direct and try to get in game mode and game shape right away.”
Hagens was back on the second line with Casey Mittelstadt and Elias Lindholm on Saturday, which was having success before the rookie got hurt. Hagens logged 12 points (six goals, six assists) through 17 games.
“I think just how well we gel off the ice. They’re both such special human beings. To be able to meet both of them and be able to be around them every day and to play with them – you just feel so free out there. You know that they have my back and I know that I have theirs,” Hagens said of his linemates. “I am feeling great. It feels good to be out there and to be back with the guys…I think it’s just excitement. When you’re out, it’s tough. All you want to do is get back. When you’re getting close to that time, it’s tough not to get excited.”
With the second line intact, JJ Peterka, Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie made up the first. Marat Khusnutdinov was back on the third line with Fraser Minten and Matt Poitras, while the fourth line of Tanner Jeannot, Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic remained unchanged.