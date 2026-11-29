BOSTON –– Joe Thornton and Nick Boynton knew just the people for the job.

The two Boston Bruins had been in the league for seven and five years, respectively, so they had some pull.

​Joe Curnane, affectionately known around the team as “Video Joe,” worked with NESN to fill a commercial spot for the new Bruins license plates that supported youth hockey initiatives. He originally recruited Thornton and Boynton to be the main characters. However, when they heard about the 8 a.m. call time to film on a Sunday, the plan swiftly changed.​

“Their reaction, pretty much, was that they laughed a little bit, and they said, ‘Bergy and Razor will do it,’” Patrice Bergeron said. “From what I recall, I didn’t have much of a choice to take part in that commercial. I could barely speak English, so I think I would’ve been very frightened by the idea of doing this. I was willing to do it. I didn’t have a choice, but I said yes. I was like, ‘Whatever you guys need me to do, I am doing. I’m just thankful to be here.’”

It was Bergeron’s 2003-04 rookie season in Boston after getting selected by the B’s in the second round of that year’s NHL Draft. The L’Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec, native was still getting used to his new life in the United States. But when duty called – or, more accurately, Thornton told him to do something – Bergeron was game.

Kevin Shea, who was a senior Promotions Producer at NESN for a decade, was tasked with putting the concept together – amidst the cast changes.

“I basically heard about the spot on a Wednesday, and [Curnane] says, ‘Hey, we have two Bruins players, a Zamboni and the Zakim Bridge, and we want to shoot on Sunday,’” Shea said. “I worked with Joe on drafting up a rough script, a general idea of the journey. I said, ‘Who are the two Bruins players?’ He said, ‘Well, there’s a young goalie – Raycroft. And Joe Thornton is going to be there.’ So I’m like, ‘Alright, great!’ So then on Friday, he calls me and says, ‘Oh, listen, Joe Thornton can’t make it on Sunday, but we got this young guy. He’s like 17 or 18, first year, and he rooms with Razor so he can come out. He doesn’t speak English very well, but maybe we can work that into the script.’”

Andrew Raycroft was the other Bruin the veterans tabbed to slot in. He and Bergeron had been rooming on the road throughout the season. The pair, accordingly, seemed like an obvious answer.

​“The commercial was not written for me and Bergy to be the ones doing it; it was someone more important, for sure,” Raycroft said with a chuckle. “But we were the two young guys, and it got dumped on us Sunday morning.”

And so, Bergeron and Raycroft showed up ready for what would turn into one of the most iconic commercials the B’s have produced in the last 20 years. They didn’t know that then, though.