Need to Know: Bruins vs. Avalanche 

Beecher returns to the lineup Saturday at TD Garden

By Belle Fraser / BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins close out a three-game homestand on Saturday with a matinee matchup against the Colorado Avalanche.

The 3 p.m. puck drop marks the second meeting between the two teams this season. The Bruins fell 4-1 to the Avalanche on Oct. 18 at Ball Arena. Johnny Beecher had the lone Boston goal in the defeat, which was his first of the year. Beecher will return to the lineup for the first time since Sunday and skate on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic.

"We threw him in the lineup when we played in Colorado. He did a good job. Just the speed, I think PK is always a big factor having him in the lineup," head coach Marco Sturm said. "We don't want to take a lot of penalites, but if we do, I think it's always good to have an extra body."

The Bruins are focused on playing a sound defensive game against the Avalanche, who have averaged 3.5 goals per game so far this season.

“We have to make the stop. We can’t have too much room, especially in our end,” Sturm said. “You’ve almost got to frustrate them. It’s hard to do, but there are ways to do it. That is what we are going to try [against Colorado].”

​David Pastrnak, who leads the B’s with 12 points (five goals, seven assists), is determined to help his group snap a six-game losing streak. The forward said Boston needs to focus on its process for a full 60 minutes.

“Obviously, very high-end skill and fast. Another test for our D-zone. We are going to have to make it hard to play against and don’t make it easy on them,” Pastrnak said. “That is when teams like Colorado are going to take advantage of you, and you’re going to be chasing all game. So play a really good defensive-structure game and see where it takes us.”

Pastrnak and Peeke speak with media after practice on Friday

Wait, There’s More

  • Morgan Geekie has three goals in two games and a total of five goals through nine games this season. He is tied with David Pastrnak for most on the team. Geekie has remained on the first line with Pastrnak and Elias Lindholm, as well as the first power-play unit.
  • Hampus Lindholm will not play due to a lower-body injury. Michael Callahan, in hand, was called up from Providence and played his first game of the season on Thursday. He will be on the third pair with Henri Jokiharju on Saturday, Sturm said.
  • Jeremy Swayman will start in net for the Bruins. The goaltender last played on Tuesday against the Florida Panthers. Swayman also started against the Avalanche at Ball Arena on Oct. 18 and made 34 saves to keep Boston in the game.

Opposing View

  • The Avalanche have lost their last two games, most recently falling 5-4 in a shootout to the Carolina Hurricanes. Valeri Nichushkin had two goals, and Parker Kelly and Martin Necas also scored for Colorado in the loss. Goaltender Scott Wedgewood allowed four goals before Trent Miner replaced him in net in the first period.
  • Necas leads Colorado with 12 points (six goals, six assists) through eight games. The forward is on the first line with Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon. Necas is also on the first power play unit.
  • Cale Makar leads all Avalanche defensemen with nine points (three goals, six assists), which is also good for third on the team. The 26-year-old is skating on the first pair with Devon Toews.

